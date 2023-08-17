Francisco Javier A. Jimenez’s "Los Pequeños Gigantes del Planeta la Esperanza" is a Heartwarming Book Created for the New Generation of Children Around the World
Recent release “Los Pequeños Gigantes del Planeta la Esperanza,” from Page Publishing author Francisco Javier A. Jimenez, is a lovely read that teaches little ones to care for the planet.
San Diego, CA, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Francisco Javier A. Jimenez, a Mexican writer who enjoys public speaking and poetry contests, has completed his new book, “Los Pequeños Gigantes del Planeta la Esperanza”: a whimsical and informative story created for the children of today. It’s a read filled with valuable lessons and will surely inspire them to look after the planet.
“Los Pequeños Gigantes del Planeta la Esperanza is a book especially for children who, when their fathers or mothers read it to them, will teach them the values that the current generations are losing. This book is mainly focused on the children of this new generation from all over the world. Also, at the same time it is a beautiful story that seems like a fantasy, but it is the reality of the things that are happening on Planet Earth. It is also made up of verses and poetry, which at the same time, everything narrated in the book is real and true in the author's mind.”
Published by Page Publishing, Francisco Javier A. Jimenez’s beautiful and colorful tale is created to preserve the values that have been slowly declining these days.
Truly an eye-opening read both for the parents and their child.
Readers who wish to experience this significant work can purchase “Los Pequeños Gigantes del Planeta la Esperanza” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
