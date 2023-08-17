Author Sigrun Norton’s New Book, "Chariot of Fate," Follows the Incredible and Fascinating Life Story of the Author, Revealing How She Believes She Was Influenced by Fate

Recent release “Chariot of Fate,” from Page Publishing author Sigrun Norton, is a captivating autobiographical account that weaves together a phrase of interesting events and people into a compelling narrative of her life, culminating in an unexpected rendezvous with fate and James, the man who totally changed her direction and circumstances.