Author Sigrun Norton’s New Book, "Chariot of Fate," Follows the Incredible and Fascinating Life Story of the Author, Revealing How She Believes She Was Influenced by Fate
Recent release “Chariot of Fate,” from Page Publishing author Sigrun Norton, is a captivating autobiographical account that weaves together a phrase of interesting events and people into a compelling narrative of her life, culminating in an unexpected rendezvous with fate and James, the man who totally changed her direction and circumstances.
St.Petersburg, FL, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sigrun Norton has completed her new book, “Chariot of Fate”: a stirring and captivating memoir that details the trials the author has faced throughout her life, and the incredible moments she has experienced with loved ones by her side at each turn.
“Life is vanishing in my rear-view mirror! Better write it down,” shares Sigrun. “This is a memoir of my life. It is not an objective, historical account with precise and accurate dates but rather a subjective story told from my perspective as best I remember.
“I suppose all people consider themselves and their experiences unique. I feel that way only to a point. I also know I am one of many who were touched by fate or a higher force. We are called to follow a path not planned or expected.
“I am asked frequently how I met my husband. My answer is my version of our unplanned meeting with unforeseen consequences for two people from different backgrounds and continents.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sigrun Norton’s engaging tale is a deeply personal work that will take readers on a poignant and emotional journey through the stages of the author’s life, witnessing first-hand the ups and downs she endured. Thought-provoking and compelling, Norton weaves an intimate self-portrait of her past and the many difficult moments that forever shaped her into the woman she is today.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Chariot of Fate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Life is vanishing in my rear-view mirror! Better write it down,” shares Sigrun. “This is a memoir of my life. It is not an objective, historical account with precise and accurate dates but rather a subjective story told from my perspective as best I remember.
“I suppose all people consider themselves and their experiences unique. I feel that way only to a point. I also know I am one of many who were touched by fate or a higher force. We are called to follow a path not planned or expected.
“I am asked frequently how I met my husband. My answer is my version of our unplanned meeting with unforeseen consequences for two people from different backgrounds and continents.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sigrun Norton’s engaging tale is a deeply personal work that will take readers on a poignant and emotional journey through the stages of the author’s life, witnessing first-hand the ups and downs she endured. Thought-provoking and compelling, Norton weaves an intimate self-portrait of her past and the many difficult moments that forever shaped her into the woman she is today.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Chariot of Fate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories