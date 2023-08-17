Author James Millhouse’s New Book, "The Red and the Blue," Centers Around a Scientist Who Must Flee the Totalitarian Government Agencies Hunting Him and His Loved Ones
Recent release “The Red and the Blue,” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Millhouse, follows Dominic Splicer, a scientist in the year 2099 whose work finds him the target of multiple government forces. After discovering his extended family's been taken, Dominic finds out he has been framed for multiple charges and must rely on his friends to help him uncover the truth.
Covington, KY, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Millhouse has completed his new book, “The Red and the Blue”: a spellbinding dystopian novel that follows two lovers who are drawn into a whirlwind of events and find themselves pursued by an oppressive government entity, set against the backdrop of a society in cataclysmic decline during the year 2099.
A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, author James Millhouse is an alumnus of Lakota High School. After graduating, he served in the army, touring both stateside and a two-year stint in Germany. Upon an honorable discharge, he attended Cleveland State Community College and Lee College, where he was an editor of the student newspaper, the Cherokee Signal. Currently, he resides in Kentucky.
Millhouse writes, “Dominic Splicer, multi billionaire scientist and space visionary, sets out on a solo rescue mission to locate interplanetary guests, colonists from Mars, invited to Earth under his own auspices, Splictec Corporation. When he learns that this alien family of four had been deliberately removed from arrival base Area 51 and placed in the desert wasteland to die, that and the all too coincidental same-day abduction of his own estranged family, he realizes something more sinister afoot. Worse, he has become drawn into this intrigue through a frame-up involving a host of charges, including foreign espionage and the criminal experimentation of eugenics within his own corporation.
“Now pursued by ECI (Enforcement Compliance Initiative) forces, Splicer and his entourage must stay ahead of the tyrannical corps, whose fleet of aerial crafts threaten to overtake them. They go by flying van from one adventure to another as a series of earth-shattering hurricanes and the apocalyptic Omega exacerbate their perilous odyssey in this exciting dystopian tale.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Millhouse’s riveting tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow Dominic’s fight for freedom against the fascist regime that aims to take him down at all costs, no matter who they have to destroy in the process. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Red and the Blue” is a non-stop action thriller that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Red and the Blue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
