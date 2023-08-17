Author James Millhouse’s New Book, "The Red and the Blue," Centers Around a Scientist Who Must Flee the Totalitarian Government Agencies Hunting Him and His Loved Ones

Recent release “The Red and the Blue,” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Millhouse, follows Dominic Splicer, a scientist in the year 2099 whose work finds him the target of multiple government forces. After discovering his extended family's been taken, Dominic finds out he has been framed for multiple charges and must rely on his friends to help him uncover the truth.