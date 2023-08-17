Author Lois Ryan’s New Book, "Grandmothers for God," is a Beautiful Series of Blog Posts Designed to Guide Readers Towards Building a Powerful Connection with the Lord
Recent release “Grandmothers for God: ...musings and insight from Lois Ryan, grandmother and lover of Jesus,” from Covenant Books author Lois Ryan and compiled by her daughter, Brenda Ryan Jacobs, is a faith-based collection of blog posts written by the author over the years detailing her relationship with Christ, intended to inspire others to seek out the Lord in their own lives.
New York, NY, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lois Ryan has completed her new book, “Grandmothers for God: ...musings and insight from Lois Ryan, grandmother and lover of Jesus”: a series of blogs and writings written by the author and compiled by her daughter, Branda Ryan Jacobs, to help guide others towards their Heavenly Father and open their hearts and minds up to him.
A resident of the Chicago area her entire life, author Lois Ryan dedicated her life to spreading the love of Jesus to all she encountered. Her faith in her Lord was the center of her world along with her family. Lois was a founding member of Jubilee Lutheran Church in Johnsburg, and she loved her church family dearly. She was also a member of Lake Region Sports Car Club for many years, where she took pride in her many victories and awards in both men’s and women’s classes. Lois was the Sunday school superintendent at Zion Lutheran Church in McHenry for over twenty-five years, a member of the Stevens Ministry Group, a chaplain at the hospital and jail, and leader and participant of innumerable Bible Study groups where she led many to the Lord. Lois was a lifelong learner and a biblical scholar. She loved to learn about Bible history and geography, and one of her greatest joys was to visit the Holy Land and walk where Jesus walked. She lived her life honoring Christ and left a legacy of faith, hope, and love that lives on in all of us.
“This book is lovingly compiled using the blog written by Grandma Lois,” writes Brenda. “Lois believed that by writing her thoughts and sharing them with other grandparents and their grandchildren as well, she could lead others to know her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lois Ryan’s new book, is a stirring series that will help readers seek out the Lord and forge a strong and lasting relationship with him. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Lois’s writings are sure to light a fire in one’s soul as they discover the innumerable blessings and divine love that God provides to his faithful followers.
Readers can purchase “Grandmothers for God: ...musings and insight from Lois Ryan, grandmother and lover of Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
