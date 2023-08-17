Author Christopher Sterling Deller’s New Book, "Will We Wear Socks in Heaven?" Is an Adorable Story Inspired by the Author's Son and the Precious Things He Says
Recent release “Will We Wear Socks in Heaven?” from Covenant Books author Christopher Sterling Deller, is a delightful tale that follows a young boy named James whose disability means he must wear socks to help protect his feet. As he goes about his day, James wonders about whether or not he'll have to wear his socks in Heaven and thinks about all the wonderful things he'll do once he's there.
Dearborn, MI, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Sterling Deller, a loving and dedicated husband and father, has completed his new book, “Will We Wear Socks in Heaven?”: a charming tale of a young boy named James who has different feet from the rest of his friends, and must wear special socks to help protect them. As he goes about his day, he asks everyone he knows whether or not he will have to wear his socks in Heaven and receives all sorts of answers.
Christopher Deller and his wife, Elena, have been blessed to raise their four children together. God has been so good to them and has given them the opportunity to care for and nurture their youngest son, James, who has special needs. James is a gift to all those around him and shows the love God has for every person He has made.
Deller writes, “Those precious moments God gives you in life are to strengthen you, humble you, and help you reflect on what is really important. ‘Out of the mouths of babes and sucklings hast Thou ordained strength.’ Our son, James, has blessed us with so many of his tender words and thoughtful questions, one of which is ‘Will we wear socks in heaven?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher Deller’s new book is a heartfelt story that explores all the wonderful things one can experience in Heaven, whether they wear socks or not, and how God will heal all those who enter into his eternal kingdom. With vibrant artwork to help bring Deller’s tale to life, “Will We Wear Socks in Heaven?” is an endearing story that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Will We Wear Socks in Heaven?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Christopher Deller and his wife, Elena, have been blessed to raise their four children together. God has been so good to them and has given them the opportunity to care for and nurture their youngest son, James, who has special needs. James is a gift to all those around him and shows the love God has for every person He has made.
Deller writes, “Those precious moments God gives you in life are to strengthen you, humble you, and help you reflect on what is really important. ‘Out of the mouths of babes and sucklings hast Thou ordained strength.’ Our son, James, has blessed us with so many of his tender words and thoughtful questions, one of which is ‘Will we wear socks in heaven?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher Deller’s new book is a heartfelt story that explores all the wonderful things one can experience in Heaven, whether they wear socks or not, and how God will heal all those who enter into his eternal kingdom. With vibrant artwork to help bring Deller’s tale to life, “Will We Wear Socks in Heaven?” is an endearing story that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Will We Wear Socks in Heaven?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories