Author Christopher Sterling Deller’s New Book, "Will We Wear Socks in Heaven?" Is an Adorable Story Inspired by the Author's Son and the Precious Things He Says

Recent release “Will We Wear Socks in Heaven?” from Covenant Books author Christopher Sterling Deller, is a delightful tale that follows a young boy named James whose disability means he must wear socks to help protect his feet. As he goes about his day, James wonders about whether or not he'll have to wear his socks in Heaven and thinks about all the wonderful things he'll do once he's there.