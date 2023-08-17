Author Stephen Selestino’s New Book "The Savior Beyond the Storms" is a Captivating Memoir Detailing the Transformative and Healing Power Christ Had in the Author's Life

Recent release “The Savior Beyond the Storms,” from Covenant Books author Stephen Selestino, is an enthralling faith-based read that takes readers through the author's life as he explores the various challenges he was forced to face from a young age. Overwhelmed by his struggles, Selestino soon found hope and the courage needed to overcome any storm by turning towards Christ.