Author Stephen Selestino’s New Book "The Savior Beyond the Storms" is a Captivating Memoir Detailing the Transformative and Healing Power Christ Had in the Author's Life
Recent release “The Savior Beyond the Storms,” from Covenant Books author Stephen Selestino, is an enthralling faith-based read that takes readers through the author's life as he explores the various challenges he was forced to face from a young age. Overwhelmed by his struggles, Selestino soon found hope and the courage needed to overcome any storm by turning towards Christ.
Prosperity, SC, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Selestino, a devout follower of Christ who graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy as a Class I law enforcement officer, has completed his new book, “The Savior Beyond the Storms”: a powerful account of the struggles faced by the author throughout his life, and how he found sanctity and a path through the darkness by placing his trust in the Lord.
“No one in life has it easy,” writes Selestino. “God never intended life to be easy. Life is full of storms. Storms range from hurricanes to tornadoes, earthquakes, lightning storms, typhoons, and tsunamis. When the storms cease, we are left to rebuild and start our lives over again. That analogy corresponds to our spiritual storms as well.
“When God permits the storms, it is to build our spiritual strength and to put our dependence on Him. Just as Jesus knew his disciples would face that dreadful storm, I have learned that God has allowed horrific storms in my life. Like his disciples, his timing was perfect. Just before I went under, he caught my hand and took me in.”
Selestino continues, “God has taken the most painful, humiliating, and embarrassing moments in my life and has encouraged me to reach out to others. When God walks with you through your storms, you will come out on the other side as refined gold. You too will have his strength to encourage others. The weakness that once you hid in the dark will one day be the strong saving grace, in Christ, to rescue someone from drowning.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephen Selestino’s new book is a stirring testimonial to the incredible healing that Christ can bring to one’s life, as well as the power to overcome any storm God places in one’s path. By sharing his story, Selestino aims to reach those who may find themselves adrift in the storm as he once was and offer them a chance to seek out the only one who can truly help them.
Readers can purchase “The Savior Beyond the Storms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
