Author Carole Arnold’s New Book, "God Still Does Miracles Today," Documents How God Has Been Present in the Author's Life and Blessed Her Countless Times for Her Faith
Recent release “God Still Does Miracles Today,” from Covenant Books author Carole Arnold, is a heartfelt account of the ways in which the Lord has impacted the author's life and the lives of her family, and how readers of all backgrounds and faiths can also experience God's miracles, so long as they open their hearts and minds to His teachings and believe.
Helena, MT, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carole Arnold, a homemaker and loving wife to Carl, a retired union pipefitter, has completed her new book, “God Still Does Miracles Today”: a powerful overview of the incredible miracles God has worked for the author and her family, and how readers can receive the Lord’s blessings and gifts for themselves as they go about their lives.
Author Carole Arnold and her husband have two grown sons, plus three grown stepchildren and four grandchildren. Carole and Carl have been married for forty-five years, and together they have been born-again believers for forty years. Currently, they live happily in Helena, Montana. Their son, Ted, and Carole’s son, Vinnie, live in Denver, Colorado.
“My heart’s desire is to help encourage believers to lean totally on God for His help in their lives,” writes Carole. “It’s not enough to ‘just believe,’ as we must do to be saved. We must then trust God to respond to our cries for His help in our daily lives. The beauty of doing this is that God always responds with His help. His help manifests in our lives as miracles! Our family has experienced many of God’s miracles, and we want you to experience them too.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carole Arnold’s new book is a captivating read that reveals the wonderful miracles that the Lord can work for those who truly believe in His ability and capacity to do so. Poignant and deeply personal, Carole weaves a beautiful testimonial to the ways in which God, by virtue of his divine graces, can forever change the lives of those who follow Him and place their faith and futures in His hands.
Readers can purchase “God Still Does Miracles Today” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
