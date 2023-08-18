Author Karen Zak Getchel’s New Book, "When the Son of God Came to Earth," Tells the Story of Christ's Birth and Life and How One's True Strength and Treasure is in Heaven
Recent release “When the Son of God Came to Earth,” from Covenant Books author Karen Zak Getchel, is a charming story that details Jesus's birth and shows how, despite being the Son of God, not many cared for his teachings, and he sometimes felt a bit lonely on Earth. Despite this, he kept moving forward knowing that God would not let him down and was by his side through all of life's moments.
Boaz, AL, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karen Zak Getchel, a farmer for the last fifteen years who has been involved in missionary work in Kenya with her husband, Brendan, has completed her new book, “When the Son of God Came to Earth”: a delightful retelling of Jesus’s birth designed to help young readers relate to how the Son of God felt during his time on Earth, and why one should trust in the Lord throughout their lives.
Author Karen Zak Getchel has raised and lived with all kinds of farm animals, currently settling with her small flock of sixty sheep; Chan, her donkey; five dogs; five cats; one hundred pigs; and some chickens and ducks thrown in for good measure. Getchel has slept with calves, lambs, goats, and pigs, being their surrogate mother when need be. The author has come to appreciate what it takes to be a good shepherd and the work involved, which helps her also to appreciate all the shepherds of the scriptures and most importantly, God Himself.
Getchel writes, “This story was written for my orphan friends in Kenya: Sammy, Jane, Isaac, and the others whom the Lord has supplied new parents to raise them and show them the ways of the Lord. The story was also for those who are not orphans but have taken in those who have needed a home. Throughout all our lives (no matter who we are), we will be given mothers and fathers in addition to our own who help and guide us on the right path. These are blessings from the Lord.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Zak Getchel’s new book is perfectly crafted for readers of all ages who might feel alone in the world, and how they can relate to Christ’s feelings of loneliness he sometimes felt during his ministry. Accompanied by colorful artwork to bring Getchel’s tale to life, “When the Son of God Came to Earth” is the perfect novel to begin introducing young readers to Christ, his life, and his incredibly profound teachings.
Readers can purchase “When the Son of God Came to Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
