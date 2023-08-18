Author Karen Zak Getchel’s New Book, "When the Son of God Came to Earth," Tells the Story of Christ's Birth and Life and How One's True Strength and Treasure is in Heaven

Recent release “When the Son of God Came to Earth,” from Covenant Books author Karen Zak Getchel, is a charming story that details Jesus's birth and shows how, despite being the Son of God, not many cared for his teachings, and he sometimes felt a bit lonely on Earth. Despite this, he kept moving forward knowing that God would not let him down and was by his side through all of life's moments.