Anu Jacob’s New Book, "the Lady in the Café," Combines a Heartfelt Saga of Romance Along with Two Essays Discussing Literary & Musical Geniuses of the Nineteenth Century
Waxhaw, NC, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anu Jacob, a pulmonary critical care doctor, has completed her most recent book, “The Lady in the Café: A Novella and Collected Essays on Music and Literature”: a gripping romance that centers around two strangers whose lives are forever changed after a chance encounter, followed by two separate essays on artists of the Romantic era.
Originally from the beautiful coastal state of Kerala, India, author Dr. Anu Jacob moved to the United States in 2008 to pursue her higher education. A dedicated pulmonary critical care doctor by training and profession, Dr. Jacob cultivates a deep interest and passion for classical music and literature, particularly in the areas of opera and Russian literature. The author is also a loving mother of two young girls, Annmarie and Shiloh. When she is not working or spending time with her family and friends, Dr. Jacob’s hobbies include reading a variety of fiction and biographical books, learning languages, cooking different types of cuisines, and writing fiction and essays. She works with Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she lives with her family.
In “The Lady in the Café,” Dr. Jacob writes, “When Anastasia meets a stranger in a café on a lovely spring afternoon, their chemistry is instantaneous, and sparks fly. Beneath the surface of her unconventional beauty, however, she harbors the dark scars of a traumatic past which haunt her relentlessly. As their worlds collide, their lives become intertwined and their actions have unforeseen consequences. Set in picturesque sleepy small town, River Falls, where the action unfolds as the seasons change from spring to fall, four people’s lives become fatefully interconnected in this simple yet moving saga of love, jealousy, betrayal, forgiveness, and redemption.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anu Jacob’s moving story is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of her readers, while her essays on Giuseppe Verdi and Lev Tolstoy, inspired by the author’s love of classical literature and music, is sure to open the eyes of readers, helping them to understand why these two artists are heralded as some of the greatest in their respective fields.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Lady in the Café: A Novella and Collected Essays on Music and Literature” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
To read reviews please visit:
https://reedsy.com/discovery/book/the-lady-in-the-cafe-a-novella-and-collected-essays-on-music-and-literature-anu-jacob#review
https://forums.onlinebookclub.org/viewtopic.php?t=315382
For more news on “The Lady in the Café: A Novella and Collected Essays on Music and Literature,” please follow Anu Jacob on Instagram: @anujacob0413.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
