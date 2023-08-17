Sherrie L. Pluta’s New Book, "When Love Died," Recounts the True Events Surrounding the Gruesome Murder Committed by Three Brothers in the Name of Greed and Corruption
Mercedes, TX, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sherrie L. Pluta, who grew up in the hills of Boston, New York, and continues an active interest in the history of Western New York, has completed her most recent book, “When Love Died: The True Story of the Brutal Murder of a War of 1812 Hero that Involved Greed, Lies and Treachery”: a gripping historical fiction that explores the events surrounding a horrific crime that shook a small Western New York community to its core.
“In 1824, Boston was a small farming community, about twenty-five miles south of Buffalo, New York,” writes Pluta. “Buffalo itself was still only considered a village with a population of just over two thousand people. It was a hard life in that time where families tried to eke out a meager living selling their crops and growing their own fruits and vegetables to be canned and preserved for the long hard winters.”
Pluta continues, “But just as in our world today, not everyone grows up to be honest and respectful. The three Thayer brothers moved to Boston with their parents and quickly became known as drunkards and ne'er-do-wells. When a Great Lakes seaman by the name of John Love needed a place to stay for the winter while the lakes were frozen over, they offered him room and board for a price. He didn't plan on the ultimate price that he had to pay.
“When the brothers' crops were not successful, they asked Love for a cash loan to make ends meet. Love was glad to help out his newfound friends. But they never planned on paying him back. Instead, they planned to murder him and hide his body.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sherrie L. Pluta’s book builds to the actual murder, arrest, and trial of the three brothers and ends with their eventual hangings in the Buffalo village square in 1825. Set against the backdrop of the Industrial Revolution, Pluta will take readers on an incredible journey to witness the shocking Love murder that has become forever ingrained in the history of Western New York.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “When Love Died: The True Story of the Brutal Murder of a War of 1812 Hero that Involved Greed, Lies and Treachery” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
