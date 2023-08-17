Robb Kesselring’s Newly Released "The Garden of Neom: Book 2" is a Compelling Sequel to the Author’s Imaginative and Futuristic Adventure
“The Garden of Neom: Book 2,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robb Kesselring, is a creative tour de force as the author brings a compelling fantasy to a close as mankind branches out to colonize beyond the bounds of earth.
Chandler, AZ, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Garden of Neom: Book 2”: a thought-provoking and enjoyable novel. “The Garden of Neom: Book 2” is the creation of published author Robb Kesselring.
Kesselring shares, “It’s about temptations that confront all of us. Will this farm facility add to the sanctuary of Purgatory or just become a bigger target for dark creatures in the domain of space? Resnik once again attempts to stem the onslaught of strong emotions that have the power to save or destroy. Can the City in Space endure? Will its people triumph or continue to become victims?
“In Book 1: Purgatory by Robb tells the story of Resnick Clayborn and an ability he refers to as, 'the spirit,' which allows him to communicate with a mysterious force that guides him. With a team of the world’s greatest minds following this guidance, they have created a city in space. Mankind now stands in the space between Earth as we know it, and the infinite beyond.
“In Book 2: The Garden of Neom, Robb has continued the narrative to create a believable near-future that blends science fiction and fantasy around religious and mythological themes. Civilization has achieved the dream of off-world colonization, and now stares into the uncertain future that intergalactic space travel will bring. While some see the dawn of a new age of enlightenment, others seek to harness this awesome new power in order to reshape society forever. When mankind attains mastery of this world, will he accept guidance from a higher power, or will he enthrone himself against it?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robb Kesselring’s new book will delight fans of the genre as they find themselves transported back to a carefully detailed, futuristic environment.
Consumers can purchase “The Garden of Neom: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Garden of Neom: Book 2,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
