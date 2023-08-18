Aaron Torrence’s Newly Released "Shadows of Light: Season 1 Episode 1 From the Shadows" is an Exciting Fantasy Tale That Will Leave Readers Wanting More
“Shadows of Light: Season 1 Episode 1 From the Shadows,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aaron Torrence, takes readers into a vibrant land in the grips of a seemingly unending darkness after the fall of a key protector of a vulnerable world teetering on the brink.
Forest, VA, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Shadows of Light: Season 1 Episode 1 From the Shadows”: a compelling new voice in the world of fantasy and adventure. “Shadows of Light: Season 1 Episode 1 From the Shadows” is the creation of published author Aaron Torrence.
Torrence shares, “The city of Luminous has always been under the protection of three Guardians: the Prophet, the Warrior, and the Ruler. These Guardians are chosen by an all-powerful being called the Light and are each connected to a different celestial body, granting them special powers to help in their assigned task.
“However, when the last Ruler died, the Light mysteriously did not choose a successor; and since the Ruler was connected to the sun, the sun itself stopped shining as well, plunging Luminous into a Long Night that has lasted nine years.
“During this time, a scientist named Saul Leos took the throne by force and is now leading a campaign to abandon the Light. However, a small group who oppose Saul have formed a rebel organization called Shadows of Light, or S.o.L., to fight against Saul’s forces using espionage and guerilla tactics.
One of S.o.L.’s novice agents is a young man named Justin Libra who has a strong desire to fight Saul and protect people, and he is about to learn that the Light has bigger plans for him than he could imagine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aaron Torrence’s new book will have readers racing to see what awaits the band of determined heroes in their fight to save their beloved city of Luminous.
