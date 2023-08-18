Aaron Torrence’s Newly Released "Shadows of Light: Season 1 Episode 1 From the Shadows" is an Exciting Fantasy Tale That Will Leave Readers Wanting More

“Shadows of Light: Season 1 Episode 1 From the Shadows,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aaron Torrence, takes readers into a vibrant land in the grips of a seemingly unending darkness after the fall of a key protector of a vulnerable world teetering on the brink.