UK Charity Opens Registration for Solidarity Race the Sahara Marathon 2024 in Aid of Saharawi Refugees in the Algerian Sahara

The London-based Sandblast charity, devoted solely to raising awareness of the Saharawis of Western Sahara and their self-determination struggle and empowering them through creative educational projects, announces the launch of the Sahara Marathon 2024 fundraiser for its Desert Voicebox project. Desert Voicebox is a early-educational after school project for Saharawi refugee children. By joining the run to raise £20,000, you will be hosted by a refugee family during your stay.