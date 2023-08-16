600 Devils - From Refugee to Redemption, a Life Impacted by Smuggling, Psychedelics, Conmen, Cops and Assorted Holy Men

45 years later, a spiritually tormented smuggler reveals his shocking secret life. Born in a refugee camp, the author sidestepped hallucinogens, gangsters, law enforcement and conmen, graduating from pot dealer to personal gopher for a world-class smuggler to working for U.S. government. Marjan’s path took him to places he really didn’t need to be long before he arrived.