AAEON Launch MIX-ALND1, an Intel Processor N-Series Powered Mini-ITX for Gaming, Machine Automation, and Kiosk Solutions
Hosting an efficient processor platform and diverse range of interfaces, the MIX-ALND1 is ideal for cost-efficient, low power deployment.
Taipei, Taiwan, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading producer of industrial motherboards, has released the MIX-ALND1, a versatile Mini-ITX board that supports Intel® Processor N-series CPUs. Powered by either the Intel® Processor N97 or the Intel® Processor N50, the MIX-ALND1 offers users flexible 4800MHz DDR5 system memory via the SODIMM slot. This provides high-bandwidth data transmission for the board’s dual Realtek RTL8111H-CG Ethernet, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and numerous internal pin headers providing functions such as RS-232/422/485, Digital I/O, and HD audio.
As with all platforms based on the new Intel® Processor N-series, the MIX-ALND1 is equipped with Intel® UHD Graphics. AAEON’s board design takes advantage of this package with an intricate configuration of display options, which consist of HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4 for resolutions of up to 4K @60Hz, along with an 18/24-bit dual-channel LVDS connector (colay with eDP), resulting in the capacity to support three simultaneous displays.
Much like its system memory, the MIX-ALND1’s storage is flexible, with SATA III joined by an M.2 2280 M-Key offering NVMe, PCIe, or additional SATA storage options. Its other expansion slots include an M.2 3042/3052 B-Key and an M.2 2230 E-Key, which provide support for Wi-Fi, 5G, and AI acceleration modules.
Given its efficient processor platform, multiple display configurations, and high density of internal pin connectors, AAEON have earmarked the MIX-ALND1 as a cost-friendly, low power solution for markets such as machine automation, advanced gaming, and point-of-sale and kiosk machines.
The MIX-ALND1 is now in mass production and available for order both via the AAEON eShop and its standard sales channels.
For more information about the MIX-ALND1, please visit our product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
