SSIS Data Flow Components: Meet Updated Version 2.1
Devart released a new version 2.1 of SSIS Data Flow Components.
Prague, Czech Republic, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced the launch of the highly anticipated update for SQL Server Integration Services Data Flow components (SSIS). Now, there is official Windows 11 support for all products.
The list of the improvements:
- Added new product SSIS Data Flow Components for SQLite with SQLite support.
- New product SSIS Data Flow Components for SQL Server is available with SQL Server support.
- Introducing support for Azure Database with compatibility for both MySQL and PostgreSQL.
- Zoho CRM API v4 is available now.
- PostgreSQL 15 is supported.
- In-built encryption support for SQLite databases implemented: AES-128, AES-192, AES-256, Blowfish, CAST-128, RC4, Triple DES.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/release-ssis-data-flow-components-update-ver-2-1.html
High-performance SSIS components for popular databases and cloud applications. Devart SSIS Data Flow Components allow to integrate database and cloud data via SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
The list of the improvements:
- Added new product SSIS Data Flow Components for SQLite with SQLite support.
- New product SSIS Data Flow Components for SQL Server is available with SQL Server support.
- Introducing support for Azure Database with compatibility for both MySQL and PostgreSQL.
- Zoho CRM API v4 is available now.
- PostgreSQL 15 is supported.
- In-built encryption support for SQLite databases implemented: AES-128, AES-192, AES-256, Blowfish, CAST-128, RC4, Triple DES.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/release-ssis-data-flow-components-update-ver-2-1.html
High-performance SSIS components for popular databases and cloud applications. Devart SSIS Data Flow Components allow to integrate database and cloud data via SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Categories