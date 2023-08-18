Derreck Hanson’s New Book, "These Seas We Travel," is an Adventurous and Captivating Tale That Follows a Close-Knit Group Across Two Generations
Recent release “These Seas We Travel,” from Page Publishing author Derreck Hanson, is a daring and bold book that follows the adventures and misfortunes of a group of friends and family through two generations.
New York, NY, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Derreck Hanson, a husband and graduate of Athens State University, has completed his new book, “These Seas We Travel”: a gripping and compelling story following two generations of friends and family as they navigate the world and its challenges.
Hanson begins the story, “She stood across the town square from me, drawstring pulled back, aiming her arrow at my heart. Her eyes filled with hate and loathing. Her legs thin, but strong. The town burned around us as folk fled in every direction. A woman screamed for her child in a burning house, a neighbor rushing in to save it. Elderly rushing into the woods to nearby refuge, praying someone would take them in. Youth trying to prove to the world they are strong, picking up arms to defend their homes and families. The dead and dying scattered across the square. Smoke and death. And her, about to end my life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Derreck Hanson’s intense tale brings readers into an extreme world that is filled with thieves, darkness, love, and feuding kingdoms. The story follows a devoted group of friends and family across two generations of time. They all must fight tradition and legacy to find the truth in life.
Hanson uses his straightforward writing style to hook readers from the very beginning. The world of “These Seas We Travel” is one of politics and friendship, but most importantly love. The characters in this tale find themselves fighting at all times for what they truly believe in. Readers will be taken along for the ride as the crew of Restless Hope sets sail towards mystery and adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “These Seas We Travel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Hanson begins the story, “She stood across the town square from me, drawstring pulled back, aiming her arrow at my heart. Her eyes filled with hate and loathing. Her legs thin, but strong. The town burned around us as folk fled in every direction. A woman screamed for her child in a burning house, a neighbor rushing in to save it. Elderly rushing into the woods to nearby refuge, praying someone would take them in. Youth trying to prove to the world they are strong, picking up arms to defend their homes and families. The dead and dying scattered across the square. Smoke and death. And her, about to end my life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Derreck Hanson’s intense tale brings readers into an extreme world that is filled with thieves, darkness, love, and feuding kingdoms. The story follows a devoted group of friends and family across two generations of time. They all must fight tradition and legacy to find the truth in life.
Hanson uses his straightforward writing style to hook readers from the very beginning. The world of “These Seas We Travel” is one of politics and friendship, but most importantly love. The characters in this tale find themselves fighting at all times for what they truly believe in. Readers will be taken along for the ride as the crew of Restless Hope sets sail towards mystery and adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “These Seas We Travel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories