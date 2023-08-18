Author Butch Tweedy’s New Book, "Little Number One," is a Compelling Novel That Shares a Romance Filled with Missed Opportunities, Poor Decisions, and Recklessness
Recent release “Little Number One,” from Page Publishing author Butch Tweedy, is an extraordinary novel that follows fourteen-year-old Sharon Renae Daniels as she falls in love with Jimmy Lee Lane, the leader of an up-and-coming rock band.
Lynchburg, VA, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Butch Tweedy, a native of Central Virginia, has completed his new book, “Little Number One”: a fascinating novel that introduces fourteen-year-old Sharon Renae Daniels, who is new to the Charleston, West Virginia, area after moving from Cedar Bluff, North Carolina. She is still making new friends when she happens to see the Jimmy Lane Band in concert at their high school.
Jimmy notices her as well in the crowded lunchroom. It takes weeks, however, for them to meet in person due to previous obligations, pride, and bad timing. First, they become friends, then soon begin dating. Everything is fine for a while, but Sharon has to deal with the emptiness of missing home, and Jimmy oftentimes puts the band before his girlfriend.
Once they realize their true love for each other and mature to the point of a stable relationship, it is already too late for resolution. Immaturity and inexperience cause chaos, which leads to bad habits, missed opportunities, poor decisions, and recklessness—only complicating their already-dire situation.
Author Butch Tweedy began creative writing over forty years ago. During his many years of service in the transportation industry, he has lived in Virginia, West Virginia, and Georgia, working throughout much of the East Coast. Butch once again resides in Central Virginia, where he continues to write and enjoys spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Butch writes, “School’s out for the summer, was all that went through James Lee Lane’s head as he stepped off Elk River Middle School’s brick steps and upon its walkway. An education seemed like a waste of time, even though he was only thirteen years old and just completing seventh grade. This sandy blond-headed boy with blue eyes walked alongside the road and waited for his brother. School buses were not good enough for Jimmy. They were too noisy and immature, with their No Smoking and ‘Please remain seated until the bus has stopped’ signs.”
Published by Page Publishing, Butch Tweedy’s captivating tale invites readers to discover how Sharon and Jimmy’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Little Number One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Jimmy notices her as well in the crowded lunchroom. It takes weeks, however, for them to meet in person due to previous obligations, pride, and bad timing. First, they become friends, then soon begin dating. Everything is fine for a while, but Sharon has to deal with the emptiness of missing home, and Jimmy oftentimes puts the band before his girlfriend.
Once they realize their true love for each other and mature to the point of a stable relationship, it is already too late for resolution. Immaturity and inexperience cause chaos, which leads to bad habits, missed opportunities, poor decisions, and recklessness—only complicating their already-dire situation.
Author Butch Tweedy began creative writing over forty years ago. During his many years of service in the transportation industry, he has lived in Virginia, West Virginia, and Georgia, working throughout much of the East Coast. Butch once again resides in Central Virginia, where he continues to write and enjoys spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Butch writes, “School’s out for the summer, was all that went through James Lee Lane’s head as he stepped off Elk River Middle School’s brick steps and upon its walkway. An education seemed like a waste of time, even though he was only thirteen years old and just completing seventh grade. This sandy blond-headed boy with blue eyes walked alongside the road and waited for his brother. School buses were not good enough for Jimmy. They were too noisy and immature, with their No Smoking and ‘Please remain seated until the bus has stopped’ signs.”
Published by Page Publishing, Butch Tweedy’s captivating tale invites readers to discover how Sharon and Jimmy’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Little Number One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories