Author Nikole Gesualdi’s New Book "All Powers" is an Enthralling Tale of a Young Teenager Who Unwittingly Becomes a Superhero When an Experimental Laser Gives Her Powers

Recent release “All Powers,” from Page Publishing author Nikole Gesualdi, tells the fascinating story of Ally Powders, an average high school junior who is suddenly given the incredible gift of superpowers. With her powers expanding every day, she'll have to learn how to control them all while still having to attend school and live life as a seemingly normal teenage girl.