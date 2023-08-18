Author Nikole Gesualdi’s New Book "All Powers" is an Enthralling Tale of a Young Teenager Who Unwittingly Becomes a Superhero When an Experimental Laser Gives Her Powers
Recent release “All Powers,” from Page Publishing author Nikole Gesualdi, tells the fascinating story of Ally Powders, an average high school junior who is suddenly given the incredible gift of superpowers. With her powers expanding every day, she'll have to learn how to control them all while still having to attend school and live life as a seemingly normal teenage girl.
Levittown, PA, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nikole Gesualdi, who holds a baking arts diploma from Bucks County Community College, has completed her new book, “All Powers”: a riveting tale of a young high schooler whose life is forever changes when an accident at her father’s work leaves with extraordinary powers that she’ll have to use to fight evil while still having to navigating the hazards of high school.
Gesualdi writes, “Ally Powders was a high school junior with a love for science, until her dad takes her to his work. Thanks to some guinea pigs, chemicals, and an experimental laser, it has turned her into All Powers, a superhero who gets a new power every day. Now, she’s learning algebra and a new power.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nikole Gesualdi’s captivating tale is a fantastic new edition to the superhero genre, which will follow Ally as she takes down bad guys all before finishing her homework. Expertly paced and full of thrills, Gesualdi weaves a suspenseful and unforgettable journey that readers of all backgrounds won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “All Powers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
