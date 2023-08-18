Author Judy Macy’s New Book, "Aiko’s Amazing Adventures," Shares How Giving a Precious Puppy a Cookie Treat Can Turn Out to be an Incredible Adventure
Recent release “Aiko’s Amazing Adventures,” from Page Publishing author Judy Macy, is a delightful children’s book about a remarkable Labrador Retriever who went on many adventures throughout her eventful life.
Hatfield, PA, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Judy Macy, a retired elementary school teacher, has completed her new book, “Aiko’s Amazing Adventures”: a light and fun children’s story about how a sanitation truck driver would regularly give a dog treats, but it turned into a disaster.
Author Judy Macy earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in school counseling from Gwynedd Mercy University located in Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania.
Judy, a.k.a. Mrs. Macy, has always made learning fun for her students. She has shared the joy of reading and writing with her fourth and fifth graders for thirty-six years. One of her goals in retirement is to write books for children to enjoy.
Judy has been married to Dan Macy for thirty-four years. They drove across the country, lived in California, and returned to be closer to family in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, where they currently reside. They had an adorable yellow Labrador Retriever named Aiko (pronounced eye-ko). Aiko had many adventures in her life. Judy decided to write about them since her students loved to hear her stories.
Along with her passion for education, Judy enjoys traveling; scuba diving; playing the guitar; competitive bodybuilding at the national level; playing ball with and walking their second dog, Cassidy; and riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Judy shares, “A dog is much more than just a pet to most people, and our dog, Aiko (pronounced eye-ko), is one of those special pets who changed our lives. Dan and I remember the first time we went to see the litter of Labrador Retrievers. We had the opportunity to choose which puppy we wanted. We had decided we wanted a yellow one, and there were only two yellow females, so it narrowed the choice down a lot. Aiko was as cute as a button and not as aggressive, so we chose her. Aiko was so small, we could hold this bundle of joy in the palm of our hands. When she licked our faces, we knew she was the one!”
Published by Page Publishing, Judy Macy’s happy tale features bright and vivid illustrations that help to bring Aiko’s adventures to life.
Readers who wish to experience this humorous work can purchase “Aiko’s Amazing Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
