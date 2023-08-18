Author Roy D. Perkins’s New Book, “Bible Controversies Resolved: NOW YOU KNOW THE TRUTH,” is an Objective Exploration of Controversies Often Untouched by the Church
Recent release “Bible Controversies Resolved: NOW YOU KNOW THE TRUTH,” from Page Publishing author Roy D. Perkins, consists of sixty-two chapters of Bible controversies resolved with total objectivity by the author.
Brooklyn, CT, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roy D. Perkins, who lives in the northeastern corner of Southern New England, has completed his new book, “Bible Controversies Resolved: NOW YOU KNOW THE TRUTH”: a no-nonsense look at some of the church’s most common controversies—focusing on subjects like The Virgin Birth, The Gap Theory, Global Warming, Purgatory, and many more.
Perkins writes, “This book explains, in plain language, these issues that have become so argumentative. The writer is ‘on board’ with almost all of them; he disagrees with about 2 percent of these issues but cannot argue with scriptural truths. When discerning facts from fiction concerning these issues, the writer successfully suppresses his subjective feelings and is willing to admit that his prior thinking might not have been correct; he can admit when he is wrong. Most people cannot do this because of pride, stubbornness, tradition, the clergy, and ignorance.”
Published by Page Publishing, Perkins’s book backs up his conclusions with scriptural references so the reader can explore one revelation after another about supposedly controversial subjects.
Perkins continues, “In this book, the writer attempts to open the eyes, ears, and minds of the readers. Just because churches have done it the same way for centuries, it doesn’t make the churches right. Just because a bunch of PhDs and theological experts have put their stamps of approval on the issues, it doesn’t make them right. PhD stands for ‘piled higher and deeper.’ Someone once said that the definition of an expert is ‘one who learns more and more about less and less; pretty soon, he knows everything about nothing.’”
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Bible Controversies Resolved: NOW YOU KNOW THE TRUTH" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
