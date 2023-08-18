Author Peggy Quimby Weaver’s New Book, "Stitch by Stitch," is a Faith-Based Journey That Will Help Guide Women to Find Spiritual Healing Through God's Embrace

Recent release “Stitch by Stitch,” from Covenant Books author Peggy Quimby Weaver, is a beautiful assortment of daily devotions that will help women to learn all that Christ provides for them, and better appreciate his ultimate sacrifice. Through each section, readers will be granted the opportunity to further their development in the Lord's love and grow closer to discovering his unending love.