Author Peggy Quimby Weaver’s New Book, "Stitch by Stitch," is a Faith-Based Journey That Will Help Guide Women to Find Spiritual Healing Through God's Embrace
Recent release “Stitch by Stitch,” from Covenant Books author Peggy Quimby Weaver, is a beautiful assortment of daily devotions that will help women to learn all that Christ provides for them, and better appreciate his ultimate sacrifice. Through each section, readers will be granted the opportunity to further their development in the Lord's love and grow closer to discovering his unending love.
Atmore, AL, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Peggy Quimby Weaver, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has devoted her life to helping others find the Lord, has completed her new book, “Stitch by Stitch: God Heals From His Endless Treasure of Nuggets!; 31-Day Devotional for Women; Daily Nuggets of Truth to Mend and Heal Us One Stitch at a Time”: a powerful tool to help readers grow in their faith and reflect upon the blessings that God has granted them.
Born in Donalsonville, Georgia, author Peggy Quimby Weaver moved to Alabama when she was twelve. Upon graduation from high school, she married her best friend, Donald Ray Weaver, with whom she has been blessed with two beautiful daughters and four grandchildren. Her love of writing began with poetry, and the poems she wrote over the years became the basis for her first book, “By His Touch: Poems from the Heart,” which the author self-published. From 2002 to 2006 she served as a certified lay speaker through the Methodist Church, and today she and her husband are members of Atmore First Assembly of God Church, where she’s taught a four-year-old Wednesday night class, helps with Bible school each year, and has served at their summer camp.
“‘Stitch by Stitch’ was birthed straight from God’s heart to my heart,” shares Weaver. “I pray each devotional will lead you to a closer walk with Christ and that you feel His healing power mending you through every broken piece of your heart. The last nugget of truth is that God’s only Son, Jesus Christ, is the only way to our Heavenly Father!
“Jesus, our living hope, will lead you on the right path, on this journey called life. No matter the storm, no matter the pain, and no matter the brokenness, God’s light will shine through all the darkness and heal you stitch by stitch.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Peggy Quimby Weaver’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to share the heart of Jesus with others and help others understand all that Christ has done for her. Through “Stitch by Stitch,” readers of all walks of life will come to better understand the Lord’s teachings,and learn to open their hearts and minds, accepting him into their daily lives.
Readers can purchase “Stitch by Stitch: God Heals From His Endless Treasure of Nuggets!; 31-Day Devotional for Women; Daily Nuggets of Truth to Mend and Heal Us One Stitch at a Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
