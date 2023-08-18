Author Cynthia Lovell’s New Book, "Bible Dog Stories," Invites Young Readers and Listeners of All Ages to Explore the Lives of Dogs and Cats in Bible Days
Recent release “Bible Dog Stories,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cynthia Lovell, offers Bible stories told by Bible Dog in a funny, sometimes sarcastic way that will delight all readers and listeners.
Duncanville, TX, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Lovell, who is a humorist, storyteller, and artist, has completed her new book, “Bible Dog Stories”: a charming work that explores imaginative biblical concepts like how cats made it through the flood or why the whale yakked Jonah up on a beach after three days.
In Bible Dog’s delightful cartoon version of familiar stories, readers are invited to consider the strange and wonderful events of ancient Bible times with humor, a dog’s imagination, and a bit of self-recognition.
Author Cynthia Lovell earned her Master of Science degree in education and counseling at the University of North Texas. She began writing and illustrating humorous stories when her daughters were small. As they grew up and went to college, she sent them little cat and dog tales, along with Bible story cartoons. She enjoys working in clay, cartooning, and card-making. She also creates folk art from discarded stuff. Her unpublished works include “Minreeka Perkle’s Life in Twicks and Beyond,” “How to Train Your Dog to Be More Like a Cat,” “The Wonderfulness of Cats—A Fairy Tale that Explains It All,” and “What Makes Dogs Better Than Cats—Letter to a Young Dog.”
Lovell writes, “Bible Dog is the storyteller in this book and represents all dogs who were around to see, hear, and pass down stories about life in Bible days. Bible Dog noticed that humans sometimes missed very important details, such as the bad behavior of cats. Sometimes cats were just observers. But at other times, cats caused trouble. Bible Dog’s job in some of these stories is to point out that dogs are good and let the reader draw conclusions about cats.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cynthia Lovell’s remarkable work sparks enthusiasm about the Bible in young readers.
Readers who wish to experience this humorous work can purchase “Bible Dog Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
