Author Eileen L. Lucas’s New Book, "My Best Friend, Maximum," Centers Around an Adorable Dog Who is Adopted by a Kind, Elderly Couple and Helps to Complete Their Family

Recent release “My Best Friend, Maximum,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eileen L. Lucas, tells the engaging story of Max, a young dog who is brought home one day and adopted by the Jacksons. Marcus, a young boy also adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Jackson, quickly grows close with Max, and soon the two find themselves on wild and exciting escapades that even result in Max becoming famous.