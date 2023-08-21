Author Eileen L. Lucas’s New Book, "My Best Friend, Maximum," Centers Around an Adorable Dog Who is Adopted by a Kind, Elderly Couple and Helps to Complete Their Family
Recent release “My Best Friend, Maximum,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eileen L. Lucas, tells the engaging story of Max, a young dog who is brought home one day and adopted by the Jacksons. Marcus, a young boy also adopted by Mr. and Mrs. Jackson, quickly grows close with Max, and soon the two find themselves on wild and exciting escapades that even result in Max becoming famous.
Baltimore, MD, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eileen L. Lucas, a loving mother of one who has worked consecutively in two private schools in Baltimore over the past thirty-three years, has completed her new book, “My Best Friend, Maximum”: a charming story of a special dog and a young boy who share a close bond and embark on many thrilling adventures together.
“When I was raising the children (nieces, nephews, and my child), we had a dog named Max,” writes Eileen. “He and the boys were inseparable. He was a loving, beautiful dog. I, therefore, decided to write a story with Max as the main character.
“In this story, both Marcus and Max or Maximum need to belong. They were fortunate enough to be adopted in the same loving family. Marcus and Max were inseparable best friends. Both of them brought joy to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jackson, who had no family members close by. Marcus excelled in school, and Maximum excelled as a brave and courageous dog.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eileen L. Lucas’s enthralling tale was first conceived during the Covid-19 lockdown of 2020, when the author decided to write a story of young readers who would be out of school for an extended period of time. Drawing on her own experiences of raising children and her own special dog, Eileen weaves a delightful series of adventures that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, leaving them wanting more stories of Max and Marcus with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "My Best Friend, Maximum" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
