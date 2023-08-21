Jo Ann Crislip’s New Book, "Flip the Monkey Has an Adventure," Follows a Monkey Who Leaves His Village to See the World, Finding It Both Amazing and a Bit Scary
Staffordsville, KY, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jo Ann Crislip, a retired preschool teacher who lives in the Appalachian Mountains of Eastern Kentucky with her husband, Robert, has completed her most recent book, “Flip the Monkey Has an Adventure”: a charming story of a curious monkey who sets off to see the world, but gets more than he bargained for when the jungle initially appealed to him is revealed to be a dangerous place for young monkeys.
“‘Flip the Monkey Has an Adventure’ is about a little monkey that becomes bored with everyday life and dreams of going out into the jungle to experience exciting new things,” writes Crislip. “After leaving his village, he is truly amazed at all he sees, but things soon change. The new animals he meets are not friendly, and as Flip continues on, he grows tired and scared. In the end, he is rescued by his dad and realizes home is the only place he really wants to be.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jo Ann Crislip’s book is a beautiful tale about the comforts of home that one can find, as well as a cautionary tale on appreciating all that one has versus focusing on what they lack. With vibrant, colorful artwork to help bring Crislip’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by Flip and his incredible adventures and want to revisit the excitement over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Flip the Monkey Has an Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
