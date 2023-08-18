Martin Lundell’s New Book "The Illuminated Darkness: Part 1" Follows Two Individuals Whose Rise to the Top is Stifled When a Hidden Foe Tries to Bring Them Crashing Down
Arlington, MA, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Martin Lundell, who holds two engineering degrees and one doctor of optometry degree, and currently resides in Arlington, Massachusetts with his wife and two of his three children, has completed his most recent book, “The Illuminated Darkness: Part 1”: a captivating adventure that follows two friends from opposing kingdoms, who must work together to stop the evil entity aiming to bring them down, and put an end to their rise to power.
“Who is the ‘bad’ guy? A delightfully deceptive story about two individuals, Lamb and Donde, and their rise to the top, but there’s an unknown shadow bent on bringing them down,” writes Lundell. “Can they discover them before it’s too late? Can you?
“Including romance, adventure, and self-discovery, it seems like a simple, predictable story, but you’re being led. Lamb, with his love interest Liv, discovers many vital skills with their shifting, an ability to shift reality. Donde, from another kingdom, is not a Shifter but has many adventures and also ends up on top. The two are from competing nations but have a similar dark unknown shadow seeking their downfall. Will they find it in time?”
Published by Fulton Books, Martin Lundell’s book is inspired by the author’s love of creative writing, which he is finally pursuing after years of professional writing throughout his career. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Lundell weaves a poignant character-driven thrill ride with dangers lurking around every corner that is sure to keep readers spellbound, desperate for more well after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Illuminated Darkness: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
