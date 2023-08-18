Dave Myers’s Newly Released "The Unveiling of the Revelation" is an Articulate Exploration of the Complexities of Revelation
“The Unveiling of the Revelation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dave Myers, is an informative read that will aid students of the bible in understanding the truth meaning of God’s word found within the Book of Revelation.
Ellisville, MS, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Unveiling of the Revelation”: a helpful resource for anyone seeking clarity on prophetic scripture. “The Unveiling of the Revelation” is the creation of published author Dave Myers, a native of Arkansas who has served in seven churches and preached the gospel for more than sixty years.
Myers shares, “Many people have asked a lot of questions about the book of Revelation and are ignorant of the book or are afraid of it. In this book, you will come to a much better understanding of Revelation and will learn about the angelic beings, about the beasts, about the Antichrist, about the false church.
“You will learn of the relationship of Jesus both to God the Father and to you. You will learn about the tribulation period and your part in it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dave Myers’s new book will challenge readers to a new understanding of an often-debated component to Christian theology.
Consumers can purchase “The Unveiling of the Revelation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Unveiling of the Revelation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
