Irene Grace’s Newly Released "A Lesson for Fugi" is a Charming Celebration of the Differences That Make Us Special
“A Lesson for Fugi,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Irene Grace, is a fun tale of an inquisitive little boy’s journey to learning the value in our differences as he observes those around him.
Cleveland, OH, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Lesson for Fugi”: a helpful learning experience for aiding young readers in celebrating differences. “A Lesson for Fugi” is the creation of published author Irene Grace, a dedicated mother and grandmother with a lifelong passion for the creative arts.
Grace shares, “Come join Fugi, a cute seven-year-old interracial boy, as he experiences life.
We go into his home and meet his beautiful family, and see what it means to him, and how he saw himself and his friends. He had no questions until one day, he was introduced to reality.
Open the book and find out what, how, and when it happened.
You will enjoy his questions and how he learned the answers to all of them.
It starts off when he was a baby, and it takes you up to him being seven years old.
Fugi was an energetic kid—just like most children—funny, playful, and too much energy for most Moms and Dads; it was hard to keep him still.
He was at school age, around seven, and starting to notice how different some people looked. Fugi always thought he looked like everyone in his family and community. He saw no difference.
You got it! Yeah, his parents sheltered his life, not intentionally, but because they were busy parents, and they didn’t think much about it at the time either. Now let’s see how Fugi deals with changes.
This book is for any child who might have questions about why, who, and how, he or she looks, acts, lives, and talks. You’re going to love this little book of whys.
In the end, you will find out what lesson Fugi learns. Start from the beginning, don’t skip now!
See you in the beginning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irene Grace’s new book pairs delightful artwork with an impactful lesson best shared with the entire family.
Consumers can purchase “A Lesson for Fugi” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Lesson for Fugi,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irene Grace's new book pairs delightful artwork with an impactful lesson best shared with the entire family.
