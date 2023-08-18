Aleta Glynn’s Newly Released "My Little Brother and Me" is a Delightful Celebration of the Sibling Bond
“My Little Brother and Me,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aleta Glynn, is a sweet story of the connection between two brothers as they learn and grow together through simple but important daily tasks.
Mount Vernon, NY, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Little Brother and Me”: a sweet story to share with young siblings learning how to care for and uplift one another. “My Little Brother and Me” is the creation of published author Aleta Glynn, a mother of two wonderful active boys, a wife, and a friend to many. She resides in Mount Vernon, New York, with her family.
Glynn shares, “Siblings are undoubtedly the first form of friendship. This relationship fosters social skills that are needed to branch out into the world and form wonderful relationships with others.
“My Little Brother and Me is a great example of sibling friendship and love. This relationship builds not only friendship but also a life filled with trust and independence. Mike is Jojo’s older brother. This story exhibits the exemplary relationship that has been formed between the two. Also, Mike understands that he is his brother’s keeper! Mike and Jojo invite you to take a look at how they relate to each other while going through the ins and outs of daily activities while ensuring they are protected.
“For those with a younger sibling, there’s a natural sense of the need to protect. Let’s have fun looking into the sibling relationship of Mike and Jojo in My Little Brother and Me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aleta Glynn’s new book will charm young imaginations as adventures ensue with Mike and Jojo.
Consumers can purchase “My Little Brother and Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Little Brother and Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
