Hannah Hardman’s Newly Released "Where Birds Go to Die" is a Fascinating Historical Fiction That Brings the Tragedies of World War II to Life
“Where Birds Go to Die,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Hardman, is a compelling fictionalized account of three young Jewish individuals fighting to survive within the harsh and unrelenting Nazi regime.
Corbett, OR, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Where Birds Go to Die”: a gripping and potent reminder of the realities of many living in Europe during the second great war. “Where Birds Go to Die” is the creation of published author Hannah Hardman.
Hardman shares, “The world is a marvelous place for a young Hebrew girl with a burgeoning imagination. Abra’s audacity, frankness, and strong sense of justice often put her family at risk, to the unease of her elder brother, Benjamin, who understands the rising intensity of their world under Nazi occupation better than she.
“Life is twisted unexpectedly when, one November night in Vienna, Jewish shops, synagogues, and homes are burned by the Schutzstaffel. With the death of their father and the disappearance of their mother, sixteen-year-old Benjamin is forced to take care of his little sister on his own. Together in an abandoned attic, they create a hidden world to preserve their childhood and keep their dreams, humor, talents, and love alive.
“Despite such disheartening odds, Benjamin, Abra, and their friend Enoch are determined to cling to their humanity as their humanity is reduced to ashes.
“Where Birds Go to Die is a story of persistence, faith, and the exploration of the complexity and beauty of the human soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Hardman’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and bring a fresh sense of humanity to those effected by the Holocaust.
Consumers can purchase “Where Birds Go to Die” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Birds Go to Die,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
