Donna James Howard’s Newly Released "Challenge to Faith" is a Thoughtful Collection of Poetry and Prose That Push Readers to Consider the Relevance of God
“Challenge to Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna James Howard, is a motivating message of God’s promise that meets readers where they are regardless of when or how they came to God.
Gonzales, LA, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Challenge to Faith”: a heartfelt celebration of God’s determined offer of salvation to us all. “Challenge to Faith” is the creation of published author Donna James Howard, a dedicated wife of over forty-eight years, mother of four, and grandmother to fourteen who was in the health-care industry as a nurse’s aide for forty years.
James Howard shares, “We are being challenged in some way or another, so it’s time to let God awaken and challenge a hunger in us for more and more of him, I pray. I pray this will become a hunger that you have never known, a force that challenges and accelerates your faith to be activated by God so you hunger for more of his Word’s plan and purpose for your life. Times of deep thinking and meditation have brought me to this place of being challenged to his voice, to hear more and more, to pursue greater things, making me a believer.
“Spending time with God is awesome; nothing can compare to it. As I was studying and meditating in his presence, I realize it is something we wouldn’t want to miss out on, for he is still calling us to have great faith in him. We should know growing in our understanding of God is a good thing; it is great to know our awesome and almighty God. We are being challenged every day of our lives to serve a true and living God. I pray you become one challenged to faith into a greater believer. Let it grow. Let God challenge you to faith.
“To begin to acknowledge Him as God our Creator, being challenged to faith will lead and direct us to take the time out of our busy schedules to know our God, his will and his ways.
“This book is a help to us to be fully aware of ourselves that we have need of our heavenly Father in all we go through in this life. We need God’s help; we think we know, and we don’t realize we have no idea. Most would agree that we learn about God more from difficult times than happy times. We have to see our struggles as great opportunities to learn from God.
“To be challenged to faith in the one we need the most—yes, we need him daily, for he is our heavenly Father.
“Ecclesiastes 8:1 says, 'How wonderful to be wise, to analyze and interpret things. Wisdom lights up a person’s face, softening its hardness.'
“Wisdom is the ability to see life from God’s perspective and then to know the best course of action to take. Most people would agree that wisdom is a valuable asset, but how can we acquire it?
“Proverbs 9:10 teaches the fear of the Lord (respect and honor) is the beginning of wisdom. Wisdom comes from knowing and trusting God; it is not merely the way to find God. Knowing God will lead to understanding and then to sharing this knowledge with others.
“It is a called-out book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna James Howard’s new book will challenge and empower readers to reflect on their own personal spiritual journey and connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Challenge to Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Challenge to Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
James Howard shares, “We are being challenged in some way or another, so it’s time to let God awaken and challenge a hunger in us for more and more of him, I pray. I pray this will become a hunger that you have never known, a force that challenges and accelerates your faith to be activated by God so you hunger for more of his Word’s plan and purpose for your life. Times of deep thinking and meditation have brought me to this place of being challenged to his voice, to hear more and more, to pursue greater things, making me a believer.
“Spending time with God is awesome; nothing can compare to it. As I was studying and meditating in his presence, I realize it is something we wouldn’t want to miss out on, for he is still calling us to have great faith in him. We should know growing in our understanding of God is a good thing; it is great to know our awesome and almighty God. We are being challenged every day of our lives to serve a true and living God. I pray you become one challenged to faith into a greater believer. Let it grow. Let God challenge you to faith.
“To begin to acknowledge Him as God our Creator, being challenged to faith will lead and direct us to take the time out of our busy schedules to know our God, his will and his ways.
“This book is a help to us to be fully aware of ourselves that we have need of our heavenly Father in all we go through in this life. We need God’s help; we think we know, and we don’t realize we have no idea. Most would agree that we learn about God more from difficult times than happy times. We have to see our struggles as great opportunities to learn from God.
“To be challenged to faith in the one we need the most—yes, we need him daily, for he is our heavenly Father.
“Ecclesiastes 8:1 says, 'How wonderful to be wise, to analyze and interpret things. Wisdom lights up a person’s face, softening its hardness.'
“Wisdom is the ability to see life from God’s perspective and then to know the best course of action to take. Most people would agree that wisdom is a valuable asset, but how can we acquire it?
“Proverbs 9:10 teaches the fear of the Lord (respect and honor) is the beginning of wisdom. Wisdom comes from knowing and trusting God; it is not merely the way to find God. Knowing God will lead to understanding and then to sharing this knowledge with others.
“It is a called-out book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna James Howard’s new book will challenge and empower readers to reflect on their own personal spiritual journey and connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Challenge to Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Challenge to Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories