Margaret Faye’s Newly Released "A Simple Man" is a Touching Story of Connection Between a Loving Daughter and an Aging Father
“A Simple Man,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Faye, is an emotionally charged story that finds the complexities of human connection and the final stages of life connected through compassion and humor.
New York, NY, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Simple Man”: a poignant story of love, life, and the joys of simple pleasures. “A Simple Man” is the creation of published author Margaret Faye, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who retired from a career in education. She is a singer in a local bluegrass and vintage country band called BlueNote that is known in Southern Ohio and around the tristate area.
Margaret Faye shares, “In a newly built home in the mountains, an old man named Clarence Callahan prepares for a lengthy visit with his youngest daughter, Liza Jane. The experiences they share in the month they are together would not only bring them immense joy but it would keep precious memories alive from the past while making new memories.
“Liza is a caring and fun-loving businesswoman, who set aside a month to devote spending quality time with her ailing father. She is aware of her father’s declining condition, but she has not spoken to him about it. She finds, during the time with her father, that she wants more enjoyment out of her own life. She learns that she had lost sight of the young girl she used to be. Liza had not realized that she had been missing adventure in her life, until she runs directly into adventure while being with her beloved father.
“Time is moving rapidly for Clarence Callahan. He knows there is an undetermined amount of time left until he will not be able to remember. He has a list of places he wants to go with Liza and hopes to accomplish most of the goals he has set for their extended visit.
“Come along and share the days with a father and daughter as they see what adventures are in store for them at the juncture of time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Faye’s new book will take readers into a dynamic journey that brings humanity to the realities of life.
