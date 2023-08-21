Nathaniel Jones with Dr. Victoria McDonnell’s Newly Released "Intentional Transformation" is a Helpful Study Resource for Growing One’s Connection with God
“Intentional Transformation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nathaniel Jones with Dr. Victoria McDonnell, is a purposeful reading experience that brings readers a message of encouragement in their pursuit of developing a meaningful relationship with God.
Katy, TX, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Intentional Transformation”: a reminder of the need to avoid passivity in one’s faith. “Intentional Transformation” is the creation of published author Nathaniel Jones with Dr. Victoria McDonnell. First-time author Nathaniel Jones is a husband of nearly sixty years with two adult sons, N. Orlando Jones and Michael A. Jones, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The son of a pastor, he was born and raised in a small Southern town and, at the age of twenty-four, moved with his wife and sons to a neighboring town where they planted their first ministry. Several years later, they planted a second ministry in another nearby town.
In his first study book, Nathaniel Jones with Dr. Victoria McDonnell "delves into
the principles, strategies, and challenges of studying, meditating, and applying
the Word of God to our everyday lives. It is in these consistent, sincere, and often
imperfect efforts that we will develop a deeper relationship with our loving
Heavenly Father. In this soul-transforming work, Nathaniel builds upon God’s
foundational principle of love. It is love that captivates and motivates us such that
we yearn for it and it only. It was this epiphany, despite years of being a pastor,
church leader, husband, father, and son, that he began to grasp and embrace
what he felt had been underemphasized in his ministry. With a renewed
enthusiasm for the transformational work he was witnessing in his own life, he
began sharing these enlightenments with others."
Nathaniel shares, “This study is to inspire a personal relationship with
God. It is not to support our religious beliefs or denominational doctrine but to
help us learn, know, and live the truth and walk in love. Part of our conundrum is
having a relationship with someone with whom we have no conventional physical
connection. A personal relationship with God requires surrendering to the Spirit
of God and intentionally studying His Word while also being transparent,
reverentially relaxed, and open with Him. He knows everything yet wants a
loving—not merely transactional—relationship with us. He wants to hear our
voices, and He wants us to know His will. It is in these times that we can share
our thoughts, stories, traumas, etc. with the One Who gets us—for with Him—we
are always safe—emotionally and otherwise.
“It is in our relationship with Him that we begin to truly know who we are as
His children, the seed of Abraham through Jesus Christ. In this way, we become
the people God created us to be and live the successful, joyful, and peaceful
lives we truly want and that He intends for us to live.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathaniel Jones with Dr. Victoria McDonnell’s new book is shared in hope of aiding new and established believers in their understanding and pursuit of fulfillment in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Intentional Transformation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Intentional Transformation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
