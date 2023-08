Nathaniel Jones with Dr. Victoria McDonnell’s Newly Released "Intentional Transformation" is a Helpful Study Resource for Growing One’s Connection with God

Katy, TX, August 21, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Intentional Transformation”: a reminder of the need to avoid passivity in one’s faith. “Intentional Transformation” is the creation of published author Nathaniel Jones with Dr. Victoria McDonnell. First-time author Nathaniel Jones is a husband of nearly sixty years with two adult sons, N. Orlando Jones and Michael A. Jones, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The son of a pastor, he was born and raised in a small Southern town and, at the age of twenty-four, moved with his wife and sons to a neighboring town where they planted their first ministry. Several years later, they planted a second ministry in another nearby town.In his first study book, Nathaniel Jones with Dr. Victoria McDonnell "delves intothe principles, strategies, and challenges of studying, meditating, and applyingthe Word of God to our everyday lives. It is in these consistent, sincere, and oftenimperfect efforts that we will develop a deeper relationship with our lovingHeavenly Father. In this soul-transforming work, Nathaniel builds upon God’sfoundational principle of love. It is love that captivates and motivates us such thatwe yearn for it and it only. It was this epiphany, despite years of being a pastor,church leader, husband, father, and son, that he began to grasp and embracewhat he felt had been underemphasized in his ministry. With a renewedenthusiasm for the transformational work he was witnessing in his own life, hebegan sharing these enlightenments with others."Nathaniel shares, “This study is to inspire a personal relationship withGod. It is not to support our religious beliefs or denominational doctrine but tohelp us learn, know, and live the truth and walk in love. Part of our conundrum ishaving a relationship with someone with whom we have no conventional physicalconnection. A personal relationship with God requires surrendering to the Spiritof God and intentionally studying His Word while also being transparent,reverentially relaxed, and open with Him. He knows everything yet wants aloving—not merely transactional—relationship with us. He wants to hear ourvoices, and He wants us to know His will. It is in these times that we can shareour thoughts, stories, traumas, etc. with the One Who gets us—for with Him—weare always safe—emotionally and otherwise.“It is in our relationship with Him that we begin to truly know who we are asHis children, the seed of Abraham through Jesus Christ. In this way, we becomethe people God created us to be and live the successful, joyful, and peacefullives we truly want and that He intends for us to live.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathaniel Jones with Dr. Victoria McDonnell’s new book is shared in hope of aiding new and established believers in their understanding and pursuit of fulfillment in Christ.Consumers can purchase “Intentional Transformation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Intentional Transformation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.