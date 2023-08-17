Distance Learning Systems™ Announces the Launch of McGraw Hill Connect
Distance Learning Systems™ expands online course offerings with the launch of McGraw Hill Connect Platform to improve the online student's overall learning experience while enhancing instructor course management and strengthening the company's online education product.
Greenwood, IN, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Distance Learning Systems™ is excited to announce the launch of McGraw Hill Connect. Distance Learning Systems™ joins the 5,000 plus higher education institutions and the 13,000 K-12 school districts that utilize McGraw Hill Connect and ALEKS across all 50 states. Distance Learning Systems™ courses with McGraw Hill integration deliver an adaptive, personalized learning experience that is efficient, effective, and customized to a student’s needs.
McGraw Hill Connect is a robust system that offers many state-of-the-art features for students:
Stay engaged! Innovative learning experiences engage adult learners through multimedia resources, such as videos, simulations, and interactive exercises, to enhance understanding and retention of course material.
Learn faster. Instant feedback on assignments and assessments. Adult learners receive immediate insights into their performance, allowing you to identify areas of strength and weakness and make necessary adjustments to their study strategies.
Save time. Students can move at their own pace through 8 modules of content plus a final exam. Students can finish a course in half the time of a traditional class.
Use what you know. SmartBooks are interactive and adaptive versions of Digital McGraw Hill textbooks that allow students to move between reading, non-graded questions, and chunks of content to cater their experience to the concepts they need to learn.
Save money. Virtual labs will allow lab courses to function completely online with no lab kit required, saving students money.
Distance Learning Systems™ is also proud to announce the launch of McGraw Hill ALEKS for College Mathematics and College Algebra courses. ALEKS is a learning platform for math courses, which provides an infinite resource of questions to allow students to master concepts easily. Constantly adapting to each student's knowledge state, ALEKS guides students through learning in a seamless path while providing detailed data and feedback.
Beginning in September 2023, Distance Learning will offer 16 courses through McGraw Hill Connect and two courses through McGraw Hill ALEKS. Over the next year, the online education provider will be working to get 16 additional courses on the McGraw Hill Connect and ALEKS model.
About Distance Learning Systems™
Distance Learning Systems™ was founded in 1999. It originally focused on educational publishing, specializing in preparing individuals to pass nationally standardized proficiency exams. In 2007 the company expanded to an online learning platform to provide innovative, customized educational solutions and programs.
Distance Learning Systems™ (DLSII™) currently serves over 10,000 students nationwide with customizable, structured, instructor–led online classes. Students will rapidly complete multiple courses for college credit recognized by the American Council on Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®). An additional 2,000 U.S. institutions of higher learning also recognize and accept ACE CREDIT®.
Distance Learning Systems™ has helped over 20,000 individuals pursue higher education degrees across the United States. It is recognized as one of the country's leading providers of online learning. The organization offers customized educational solutions and courses that provide transferable college credits to thousands of U.S. and international institutions.
Distance Learning Systems™ also offers online professional certificate courses for career skills training and advancement.
Contact
Distance Learning Systems
Dave Christy
Dave Christy
1-888-955-3276
https://www.dlsii.com
