Loveforce International Releases New Music by Bobby Long and inRchild
On Friday, August 18th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One single is by Bobby Long, the other single is by inRchild.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 18th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One single is by Bobby Long. Another single is by inRchild.
The new Digital Music Single by Bobby Long is entitled “Tide Vibes.” It is a Jazz-World Music instrumental which includes the sound of the tide coming onto a shoreline. The instrumental piece is meant to evoke a peaceful feeling that will appeal to people all over the world.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Now That You Have All My Lovin'.” It is a different kind of Soul tinged Alternative R&B song. It has a steady beat and dainty and upbeat instrumentation. The lyrics and the way they are sung create a tremendous amount of tension. The lyrics are about a woman who finally has the man she has been after and now he may be slipping through her hands. He seems conflicted about his feelings and that is causing turbulence within her soul as she tries to convince him to stay.
“Both of the songs we are releasing this week have a mellow feel,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Just like the mellow feeling of summer drawing to a close,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles for will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by Bobby Long is entitled “Tide Vibes.” It is a Jazz-World Music instrumental which includes the sound of the tide coming onto a shoreline. The instrumental piece is meant to evoke a peaceful feeling that will appeal to people all over the world.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Now That You Have All My Lovin'.” It is a different kind of Soul tinged Alternative R&B song. It has a steady beat and dainty and upbeat instrumentation. The lyrics and the way they are sung create a tremendous amount of tension. The lyrics are about a woman who finally has the man she has been after and now he may be slipping through her hands. He seems conflicted about his feelings and that is causing turbulence within her soul as she tries to convince him to stay.
“Both of the songs we are releasing this week have a mellow feel,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Just like the mellow feeling of summer drawing to a close,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles for will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories