Hannah Gingery’s Newly Released "Billy B. Nice" is a Charming Preschool Adventure That Encourages Being Kind to Others
“Billy B. Nice,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Gingery, is a simple and engaging narrative for early readers that provides a clear lesson on kindness, acceptance, and forgiveness.
Nevada, OH, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Billy B. Nice”: a lighthearted and enjoyable story for all ages to share together. “Billy B. Nice” is the creation of published author Hannah Gingery.
Gingery shares, “Meet Billy B. Nice, just your average preschooler learning to make choices to be nice to others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Gingery’s new book will delight and entertain young imaginations as they journey to preschool with Billy.
Gingery’s background in education and working with preschool students is apparent within the pages of her first published children’s work.
Consumers can purchase “Billy B. Nice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Billy B. Nice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
