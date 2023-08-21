Mickie Kelly’s Newly Released "Ken’s Greatest Challenge Part 2: The Guestbook" is a Touching Collection of Words of Encouragement Delivered During a Time of Need
“Ken’s Greatest Challenge Part 2: The Guestbook,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mickie Kelly, is a touching and deeply personal look into the many lives touched by a beloved son, husband, and friend.
Canandaigua, NY, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Ken’s Greatest Challenge Part 2: The Guestbook”: an inspiring celebration of friendship and connection during times of trial. “Ken’s Greatest Challenge Part 2: The Guestbook” is the creation of published author Mickie Kelly.
Mickie Kelly shares, “There were many encouragements to Ken during his five-year diary called Ken’s Greatest Challenge, many heartfelt and inspirational messages from family, friends, coworkers, students, those who knew Ken, and those who knew about Ken.
“This guestbook is a collection of these messages that were all read by Ken. He appreciated these so much. I believe that these are what kept him so very positive and fighting for as long as he did.
“I thank you all from the depths of my heart as to what it did to encourage this very amazing man.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mickie Kelly’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a profound love of a truly inspiring individual.
Consumers can purchase “Ken’s Greatest Challenge Part 2: The Guestbook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ken’s Greatest Challenge Part 2: The Guestbook,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
