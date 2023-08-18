Frank Koumantaris’s New Book, "Jesus and Chris," Follows a Young Architect Whose Life is Forever Changed When He Receives a Text from None Other Than the Son of God
Forest Hills, NY, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Frank Koumantaris has completed his most recent book, “Jesus and Chris”: follows an architect living in New York City who finds his entire life upended after receiving a text message from Jesus and finds out he’s been chosen by the Lord to replace him as humanity’s modern day Messiah.
Koumantaris writes, “Jesus Christ sends a text to the cellphone of Christopher Immanuel, a thirty-eight-year-old gay architect living in New York City. After some back and forth, Christopher realizes it’s really from Jesus, and they embark on many cell phone calls discussing the state of America today, Facebook, the Kardashians, coronavirus, wars, music, Hollywood, the Gospels, pain, death, modern psychoanalysis, ancient Greece, the Jews, the Old Testament, narcissism, abortion in America, the news media, materialism, the White House, addiction today, and the order of life in general.
“Jesus explains in detail what happened to him two thousand years ago and why he has decided, steadfastly, to never return to Earth. He invites Christopher to take his place as the next Messiah. Christopher balks at first, but Jesus explains how God and the Virgin Mary have also agreed that Christopher should succeed Jesus as the living Messiah in the year 2022. They have been following Christopher (who was raised Greek Orthodox) ever since he was a little boy, and he is the only person they trust with the gifts and abilities of a real living Messiah. Christopher finally accepts the position, and Jesus continues to groom him in several long calls for his role (and career change) from architect to the Son of Man.”
Published by Fulton Books, Frank Koumantaris’s novel is an expertly crafted and thought-provoking tale that blends the divine and human together in a riveting experience that readers won’t be able to put down from start to finish.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Jesus and Chris” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Koumantaris writes, “Jesus Christ sends a text to the cellphone of Christopher Immanuel, a thirty-eight-year-old gay architect living in New York City. After some back and forth, Christopher realizes it’s really from Jesus, and they embark on many cell phone calls discussing the state of America today, Facebook, the Kardashians, coronavirus, wars, music, Hollywood, the Gospels, pain, death, modern psychoanalysis, ancient Greece, the Jews, the Old Testament, narcissism, abortion in America, the news media, materialism, the White House, addiction today, and the order of life in general.
“Jesus explains in detail what happened to him two thousand years ago and why he has decided, steadfastly, to never return to Earth. He invites Christopher to take his place as the next Messiah. Christopher balks at first, but Jesus explains how God and the Virgin Mary have also agreed that Christopher should succeed Jesus as the living Messiah in the year 2022. They have been following Christopher (who was raised Greek Orthodox) ever since he was a little boy, and he is the only person they trust with the gifts and abilities of a real living Messiah. Christopher finally accepts the position, and Jesus continues to groom him in several long calls for his role (and career change) from architect to the Son of Man.”
Published by Fulton Books, Frank Koumantaris’s novel is an expertly crafted and thought-provoking tale that blends the divine and human together in a riveting experience that readers won’t be able to put down from start to finish.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Jesus and Chris” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories