Author Cynthia Birch’s New Book, "Jacob's Great Adventure," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Must Use His Math Skills to Help Out on a Special Class Trip
Recent release “Jacob's Great Adventure,” from Page Publishing author Cynthia Birch, is an adorable story that follows young Jacob, who is thrilled to be going on a special class trip. When his grandma hands him a second brown paper bag with a surprise inside, he and his friends try to figure out what it could be, and when a math problem arises on their trip, it's up to Jacob to save the day.
New York, NY, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Birch, a loving grandmother and a lifelong resident of Middletown, Delaware, who loves to bring happiness to others, has completed her new book, “Jacob's Great Adventure”: a charming story about a young boy who, despite going on a class trip and thinking he doesn’t need to worry about his math lessons, discovers the importance of math in everyday life even when outside of the classroom.
“Jacob is a small boy who loves math and surprises!” writes Birch. “When his grandmother leaves an extra brown bag for him to take to school one day, he is anxious to discover the contents. However, his grandmother informs him that he must wait until he gets on the bus for his school trip to open the bag with his schoolmates. All the kids on the bus are just as excited as Jacob is to discover the contents, and they quickly join in to guess why the contents are so important. Read ‘Jacob’s Great Adventure’ to find out what is in the brown bag and how the contents help Jacob to solve a math problem that day.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cynthia Birch’s engaging tale was inspired by her grandson, Jacob, when one stormy night during a power outage, she improvised this story to help keep him entertained. With vibrant artwork to help bring Birch’s story to life, “Jacob’s Great Adventure” is a fun-filled page-turner that will help parents and guardians connect with readers of all ages and reveal how important math can be.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Jacob's Great Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
