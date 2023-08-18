Author Cynthia Birch’s New Book, "Jacob's Great Adventure," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Must Use His Math Skills to Help Out on a Special Class Trip

Recent release “Jacob's Great Adventure,” from Page Publishing author Cynthia Birch, is an adorable story that follows young Jacob, who is thrilled to be going on a special class trip. When his grandma hands him a second brown paper bag with a surprise inside, he and his friends try to figure out what it could be, and when a math problem arises on their trip, it's up to Jacob to save the day.