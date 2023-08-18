Sambulo Kunene’s New Book, "Pie or Pi," is a Unique and Fascinating Novel That Tells the Story of One Family in a Very Interesting and One-of-a-Kind Town, Pi
Recent release “Pie or Pi,” from Page Publishing author Sambulo Kunene, is a riveting novel that follows a small family, a mother, father, and twins, in the very intriguing and fictional town of Pi.
Menifee, CA, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sambulo Kunene, a UCLA graduate and mother, has completed her new book, “Pie or Pi”: a gripping story that brings readers into the captivating environment of a place called Pi.
“This is her first installment among many fiction novels to come. Take time to join the adventure of her unique reporting about life. When asked what motivated her to write this novel, she feels that it might help introduce readers to a new perspective about life,” writes Kunene.
Published by Page Publishing, Sambulo Kunene’s impressive tale brings readers into the extraordinary town of Pi. Readers will be right alongside a young family as they go about their daily tasks in their town. The family, consisting of a mother, father, and a set of twins, will leave readers astonished as they manipulate daily rituals and navigate this strange world.
Kunene’s writing style mimics the unique nature of this town. The novel opens, “Unsuspecting were the lawns, the gates, and traffic in the town, which was to unravel and share its identity with strangers and locals alike. If only there was a judge or some sort of order that would tell everyone what to do and when to do it. Anyway, the homes were large, imposing, impatient, and elusive. There was ample room for the grass to grow. There were pools and barbecue pits and winding driveways, which led to doorsteps.”
Readers will be gripped from the very beginning trying to figure out what sorts of things are happening in this town called Pi.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Pie or Pi" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
