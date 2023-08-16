Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Strange Abduction of Jackie Mitchell" by Les Yates
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Strange Abduction of Jackie Mitchell" by Les Yates.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About The Strange Abduction of Jackie Mitchell:
The author asserts that the abduction of any child must be the parents’ greatest nightmare. This story involves a mother and father, a seventeen-year-old daughter, Jackie, and an eighteen-year-old son. The parents have reluctantly separated for a time to reassess their commitment to each other. The mother lives in the small village on the outskirts of Burnley, and the father in Oxenhope, about ten miles away.
Jackie, who is staying with her father over Christmas, receives a phone call from her mum informing her that she does not feel well and asks that she join her as soon as possible. Hiring a taxi proves fruitless and Jackie decides to walk across the moor. She never makes it.
The frantic search for Jackie is taken up by a young detective constable who has recently joined the Burnley police force after moving from Durham in the Northeast.
The abduction of Jackie Mitchell is not what it seems, and restoring Jackie to her family would be a challenge for even the most experienced detective. The odds of finding Jackie are very low due to the complexity and nature of the abduction.
Will Detective Constable Peterson succeed?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (188 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 1.2 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800945937
Kindle eBook ASIN B0CC5VSFLB
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/SAJM
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Les Yates
The author’s love of writing began at the time of his retirement in 2005. Since then, he has written in various genres, including children’s stories, local church history, and a biography on caring for his sick wife, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. Writing at this late stage in his life was a learning curve but, overall, an enjoyable experience.
This latest fictional book was a new venture, after much hesitation, Les decided that writing a novel may be a positive way to include some aspects of the Christian faith. Many books and dramas on television usually give the impression that Christianity is irrelevant and rarely depict it positively.
The book’s main aim is to share an interesting story and, at the same time, hopefully, challenge the reader with the relevance of Christianity, which also often gets bad press.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
The author asserts that the abduction of any child must be the parents’ greatest nightmare. This story involves a mother and father, a seventeen-year-old daughter, Jackie, and an eighteen-year-old son. The parents have reluctantly separated for a time to reassess their commitment to each other. The mother lives in the small village on the outskirts of Burnley, and the father in Oxenhope, about ten miles away.
Jackie, who is staying with her father over Christmas, receives a phone call from her mum informing her that she does not feel well and asks that she join her as soon as possible. Hiring a taxi proves fruitless and Jackie decides to walk across the moor. She never makes it.
The frantic search for Jackie is taken up by a young detective constable who has recently joined the Burnley police force after moving from Durham in the Northeast.
The abduction of Jackie Mitchell is not what it seems, and restoring Jackie to her family would be a challenge for even the most experienced detective. The odds of finding Jackie are very low due to the complexity and nature of the abduction.
Will Detective Constable Peterson succeed?
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback (188 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 1.2 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800945937
Kindle eBook ASIN B0CC5VSFLB
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/SAJM
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Les Yates
The author’s love of writing began at the time of his retirement in 2005. Since then, he has written in various genres, including children’s stories, local church history, and a biography on caring for his sick wife, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. Writing at this late stage in his life was a learning curve but, overall, an enjoyable experience.
This latest fictional book was a new venture, after much hesitation, Les decided that writing a novel may be a positive way to include some aspects of the Christian faith. Many books and dramas on television usually give the impression that Christianity is irrelevant and rarely depict it positively.
The book’s main aim is to share an interesting story and, at the same time, hopefully, challenge the reader with the relevance of Christianity, which also often gets bad press.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories