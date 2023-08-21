Author Diane Sanchez’s New Book, "A Girl Named Dream," is a Fascinating Story That Reveals the Importance of Following One's Hopes and Dreams in Life, No Matter the Cost
Recent release “A Girl Named Dream,” from Page Publishing author Diane Sanchez, is a compelling story that centers around Dream, whose countless heartaches and trials do little to diminish the spark of hope within her. With the unending support of her mother and those around her, Dream does the unthinkable and chases after her life goals, prepared to do whatever she'll have to do to achieve them.
Elmwood Park, NJ, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Diane Sanchez, a loving mother and grandmother whose passion is writing stories and poems, has completed her new book, “A Girl Named Dream”: a gripping and captivating novel that centers around a young woman named Dream, who embraced the highs and lows of her life in order to chase after her dreams, no matter what it might take to get there.
Sanchez shares, “When you have a dream in life, always follow it no matter what. There will always be an obstacle in the way. You just have to push through it no matter what it is, just like Dream did. She jumps loops to follow her dreams because she never gave up on them. The meaning of the story is hope and dreams. We all have dreams to follow.”
Published by Page Publishing, Diane Sanchez’s inspiring tale is a powerful reminder to readers of all walks of life that no matter what obstacle might arise, there is always a path forward in which one can accomplish their goals, so long as they are willing to put the work in and trust in the process. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Sanchez weaves a beautiful and poignant tale that is sure to pull at the heartstrings of readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “A Girl Named Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
