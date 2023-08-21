Author Diane Sanchez’s New Book, "A Girl Named Dream," is a Fascinating Story That Reveals the Importance of Following One's Hopes and Dreams in Life, No Matter the Cost

Recent release “A Girl Named Dream,” from Page Publishing author Diane Sanchez, is a compelling story that centers around Dream, whose countless heartaches and trials do little to diminish the spark of hope within her. With the unending support of her mother and those around her, Dream does the unthinkable and chases after her life goals, prepared to do whatever she'll have to do to achieve them.