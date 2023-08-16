Stealth AI Company Launches Illustrated Story Book Series
San Jose, CA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MobileTimesToday, a stealth-mode technology and patent holding company specializing in AI and autonomous drone technology, today announced the release of "Tales from the Alternate Universe," an illustrated story book series created by its proprietary immersive machine intelligence, 124C41. The first volume in the series, "Tales from the Alternate Universe" is now available for purchase as an e-book or paperback at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
More information can be found at B&N https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/books/1143916839?ean=2940185691700 and Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CFK6CLQ9.
"We developed 124C41 to explore new frontiers of machine creativity," said Halston Craft, Vice-President of MobileTimesToday.
"The results have been a delightful surprise. These magical short stories and their accompanying illustrations show a glimpse into what the future of AI-generated art and media could become. 124C41 was designed by MobileTimesToday to generate fictional stories, images and other media in a style that mimics human artists and creators. The company has filed provisional patents related to several technologies behind 124C41.
"'Tales from the Alternate Universe' is just one example of what 124C41 is capable of," said Ms. Craft. "We look forward to releasing additional stories, images and more as we continue to enhance 124C41's creative abilities.
Founded in 2021 by Dr. Steve G. Romaniuk, MobileTimesToday is a stealth-mode technology company focused on developing advanced artificial intelligence, autonomous drone systems and other technologies. The company has filed several provisional patents to date and continues to push the boundaries of innovation in areas including generative AI and autonomous drone technology.
For more information, visit https://stevegromaniuk.com.
About MobileTimesToday
Stealth-mode technology and patent holding company specializing in AI and autonomous drone technology.
