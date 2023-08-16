Rhode Island Artists Join Forces for a Collaborative Art Show in Riverside, RI
Alexander Morris and Erin Spencer, both working artists in Rhode Island, collaborate to produce an exhibit of their respective works.
Rumford, RI, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Two Rhode Island artists have decided to team up and present their work at a Collaborative Art Show in Riverside, RI. Abstract artist Alexander Morris and landscape painter Erin Spencer are presenting their work for the first-time together in a one-night-only show that is produced and curated by the artists. Despite the differences in their genres, viewers will find the works enhance each other. With her usual palette of blues and greens, Erin Spencer evokes a tonalistic quality to her landscape paintings. These are in contrast but complementary to Alexander Morris’s rich abstract paintings with his bold markings and layered use of rich color.
The Collaborative Art Show will be held at Luminist Photography studio in conjunction with fellow neighbors and local businesses Cedar House Design Collective, and May’s Gluten Free Market & Cafe, which will provide the food.
For one night only on Thursday, August 17 from 6-9pm, the Collaborative Art Show will be available for in-person viewing at Luminist Photography studio, 9 Forbes Street, Riverside, RI. Those who attend will be able to chat with both artists and enjoy music played on a vintage player piano. The artwork is available to view now at https://luministart.com/, and all artwork in the show is available for purchase starting August 18th at the same website address. Interested parties may also contact the artists directly (Alexander Morris: alexandermorrisart@gmail.com or via direct message on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/_wolfbird/; Erin Spencer: erinspencerart@gmail.com or via https://www.instagram.com/erinspencerart/).
