Author Pamela J. Roe’s New Book, "Crux Grey: Grey's Ranch Trilogy," Tells the Story of a Young Man Who Returns Home to Fulfill His Dream While Making Amends with His Past

Recent release "Crux Grey: Grey's Ranch Trilogy," from Pamela J. Roe, follows Crux Grey, a man summoned to his family's ranch following a horrific tragedy. Wracked with guilt and unrelenting reminders of the dreams he once held, Crux attempts to put the pieces of his life back together. When the local sheriff asks for his assistance after a child goes missing, Crux's life becomes intertwined with a woman he doesn't trust and corruption that threaten to disturb the quiet valley he calls home.