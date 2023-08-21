Author Pamela J. Roe’s New Book, "Crux Grey: Grey's Ranch Trilogy," Tells the Story of a Young Man Who Returns Home to Fulfill His Dream While Making Amends with His Past
Recent release "Crux Grey: Grey's Ranch Trilogy," from Pamela J. Roe, follows Crux Grey, a man summoned to his family's ranch following a horrific tragedy. Wracked with guilt and unrelenting reminders of the dreams he once held, Crux attempts to put the pieces of his life back together. When the local sheriff asks for his assistance after a child goes missing, Crux's life becomes intertwined with a woman he doesn't trust and corruption that threaten to disturb the quiet valley he calls home.
Sun City, AZ, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pamela J. Roe, a member of Romance Writers of America, has completed her new book, “Crux Grey: Grey's Ranch Trilogy”: a riveting tale of two lost souls in desperate search of answers and peace after experiencing heartache and tragedy. Drawn back to the hometown where their dreams first began, the lives of Crux Grey and Remi Jacobs become intertwined and changed forever, despite the danger that threatens their happiness.
When she’s not writing and spending time with family, author Pamela J. Roe and her husband, Jeffrey, continue their adventures investigating foreign regions of the world. The author holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northcentral University in Arizona.
“Crux Grey had no desire to leave the remote mountain valley and the life he loved,” writes Roe. “However, when Abel Grey forced his son's hand by insisting his eldest son go to college, the teenager, in a gesture of rebellion, signed his name on a thin black line in the local recruitment office, committing to serve his country in the military. The angry young man boarded the first bus out of town, fleeing Grey's Ranch and the only life he'd ever known. Not even in the darkest, most foreign parts of the world could The Cowboy escape his desire to become a rancher. It wasn't until tragedy struck, two times over, that the duty-bound heir returned to Colorado and his family's ranch to assume his father's position as Grey's Ranch patriarch. The tragedies were his fault. Could Crux survive the nightmares that refused to go away as he battled unbearable guilt? Could the life The Cowboy once knew ever be the same?
“Remi couldn't escape the constraints of small-town life and the watchful eye of her pious father soon enough. She focused on her dream of becoming a nurse and her desire to explore other parts of the world. But when her life took an unexpected turn and she found out she was pregnant, Remington Jacobs was forced to make a choice. Unable to endure the whispers and judgmental comments directed her way, the young mother accepted orders from the Navy and fled to Germany with her baby. She vowed to make a good life for a child who didn't have a father.
“The stars aligned, calling Crux and Remi to return to the peaceful mountain valley where their childhood dreams were made, unbeknownst to one another. The young mother and nurse sought safety and stability for her son. The Cowboy was anchored by a dream to fulfill his destiny. Neither expected to be met with unexplained danger.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela J. Roe’s enthralling tale is the second entry in the author’s “Grey’s Ranch” trilogy and will take readers on a journey to the Colorado mountains to revisit the hidden valley where Oaklin and Abel Grey raised their three children. Poignant and character-driven, “Crux Grey: Grey’s Ranch Trilogy” will consider the intricate nature of a dream and how difficult it can be to restore a damaged heart.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Crux Grey: Grey's Ranch Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
