Segers 10 Year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV
Fairhope, AL, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Segers Aero Corp is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded a 10 year Agreement with Rolls-Royce for the T56 Series IV. Inclusive of Engine Overhaul/Repair, Engine & Module Testing, Component Repairs and Maintenance Services.
"I am extremely pleased to announce the agreement with Rolls-Royce which is a tremendous vote of confidence in us and our services. Segers is the only US Air Force approved facility for the entire C-130 powerplant (including the QEC, T56 engine and 54H60 propeller) this authorization from Rolls-Royce, will benefit our customers and our supply chain," said Christo Kok, CEO of Segers Aero Corporation.
Segers Aero is an FAA approved aircraft engine and propeller overhaul facility with a global presence and has established OEM partnerships with Rolls-Royce, Lockheed Martin and Honeywell. Segers provides expert support and engineering solutions for the propulsion systems on the C-130 and P-3 aircraft as well as various aircraft accessories and components.
