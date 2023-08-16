Stacey Aromando’s Newly Released "Abundance in the Thunder" is a Deeply Motivating Exploration of Staying Strong Throughout Challenging Times
“Abundance in the Thunder,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey Aromando, is an engaging collection of poetry that explores courage, love, forgiveness, and strength during times of adversity.
Nutley, NJ, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Abundance in the Thunder”: a heartfelt celebration of the moments of failure or suffering that turn to essential moments of growth. “Abundance in the Thunder” is the creation of published author Stacey Aromando, a passionate life coach and writer who has worked in the medical field for over thirty-five years with an interest in patient care and veterinarian medicine. Aromando enjoys volunteering in Veteran Affairs, local home bound neighbors and suicide intervention programs.
Aromando shares, “With a hope that this book will inspire those who feel they are in the darkness, which is actually light turned inside out. Blessed that the stories inside will show the readers that the author, too, is the same as everyone else and no one escapes hardships or misfortune. It is a book that does not necessarily mean the author has gone through anything mentioned but that she puts herself in the shoes of the people who actually may have gone through it. Encouraging those readers who are curious about what it means to have abundance in the thunder. This book is about abundant courage, abundant love, abundant forgiveness of others and of oneself, and abundant faith in knowing that it is all right to fall. Abundance in the thunder means staying strong and not letting anyone or anything control your mind or thoughts about yourself. If you never try and fall, you never grow. Stay abundant in the thunder.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Aromando’s new book brings clarity to the positive influence that life’s challenges provide.
Aromando shares in hopes of aiding others to walk determinedly in God’s plan no matter what.
Consumers can purchase “Abundance in the Thunder” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Abundance in the Thunder,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Aromando shares, “With a hope that this book will inspire those who feel they are in the darkness, which is actually light turned inside out. Blessed that the stories inside will show the readers that the author, too, is the same as everyone else and no one escapes hardships or misfortune. It is a book that does not necessarily mean the author has gone through anything mentioned but that she puts herself in the shoes of the people who actually may have gone through it. Encouraging those readers who are curious about what it means to have abundance in the thunder. This book is about abundant courage, abundant love, abundant forgiveness of others and of oneself, and abundant faith in knowing that it is all right to fall. Abundance in the thunder means staying strong and not letting anyone or anything control your mind or thoughts about yourself. If you never try and fall, you never grow. Stay abundant in the thunder.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Aromando’s new book brings clarity to the positive influence that life’s challenges provide.
Aromando shares in hopes of aiding others to walk determinedly in God’s plan no matter what.
Consumers can purchase “Abundance in the Thunder” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Abundance in the Thunder,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories