Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria Dedicates the August 22 Giveback Tuesday Donation to L’Arche St. Louis
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria invites diners to participate in its second August Giveback Tuesday event at its Town & Country location on August 22, 2023. The profits from dine-in and curbside pickup orders will be donated to L’Arche St. Louis.
Saint Louis, MO, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria invites diners to participate in its second August Giveback Tuesday event at its Town & Country location on August 22, 2023. The profits from dine-in and curbside pickup orders will be donated to L’Arche St. Louis. A United States branch of the International Federation of L’Arche, the nonprofit’s mission is to make known the unique gifts of all people with and without intellectual disabilities, working together toward a more human society.
Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $369,067 to local nonprofit organizations.
"Our dream is to expand our services and welcome more adults with intellectual disabilities into our inclusive programming,” said the L’Arche St. Louis Director of Development, Emma Pieper.
“The funds from KPPO will support this life-changing growth along with our existing programs that are all centered around helping our members with disabilities to live full and healthy lives.
"Our dream is to expand our services and welcome more adults with intellectual disabilities into our inclusive programming.
"As we grow, we will also hire more caregivers who will have the opportunity to learn a unique care model and develop vital skills for future careers in various fields."
Envisioning a world where everyone belongs, the nonprofit is dedicated to maintaining an accepting, adaptable, and diverse community that fosters mutually transformative relationships and bridges the gap of perceived differences, helping people form genuine human connections.
A licensed care provider by the State of Missouri, L’Arche St. Louis offers a community where those with disabilities (Core Members) have a place to call home while receiving daily care from live-in caregivers (Assistants) and support from the nonprofit’s daytime programming as well as its Family Support as well as Education and Community Outreach programs.
Since 2011, L’Arche St. Louis has provided an environment where Core Members and Assistants share day-to-day activities, including meals, chores, leisure, outings, and celebrations.
Today, the nonprofit’s community is home to 11 adults with disabilities and several Assistants who share life with them, expanding across three houses and three adults through its Family Support program.
Most recently, L’Arche St. Louis is preparing to launch a capital campaign to raise funds to build a fourth home that is fully accessible for its aging Core Members to age in place with the necessary care and support, allowing the nonprofit to welcome additional people into its community and to expand care services and programming.
For more information about L’Arche St. Louis, please visit www.larchestlouis.org.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $369,067 to local nonprofit organizations.
"Our dream is to expand our services and welcome more adults with intellectual disabilities into our inclusive programming,” said the L’Arche St. Louis Director of Development, Emma Pieper.
“The funds from KPPO will support this life-changing growth along with our existing programs that are all centered around helping our members with disabilities to live full and healthy lives.
"Our dream is to expand our services and welcome more adults with intellectual disabilities into our inclusive programming.
"As we grow, we will also hire more caregivers who will have the opportunity to learn a unique care model and develop vital skills for future careers in various fields."
Envisioning a world where everyone belongs, the nonprofit is dedicated to maintaining an accepting, adaptable, and diverse community that fosters mutually transformative relationships and bridges the gap of perceived differences, helping people form genuine human connections.
A licensed care provider by the State of Missouri, L’Arche St. Louis offers a community where those with disabilities (Core Members) have a place to call home while receiving daily care from live-in caregivers (Assistants) and support from the nonprofit’s daytime programming as well as its Family Support as well as Education and Community Outreach programs.
Since 2011, L’Arche St. Louis has provided an environment where Core Members and Assistants share day-to-day activities, including meals, chores, leisure, outings, and celebrations.
Today, the nonprofit’s community is home to 11 adults with disabilities and several Assistants who share life with them, expanding across three houses and three adults through its Family Support program.
Most recently, L’Arche St. Louis is preparing to launch a capital campaign to raise funds to build a fourth home that is fully accessible for its aging Core Members to age in place with the necessary care and support, allowing the nonprofit to welcome additional people into its community and to expand care services and programming.
For more information about L’Arche St. Louis, please visit www.larchestlouis.org.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Contact
Katie's Pizza & Pasta OsteriaContact
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
Categories