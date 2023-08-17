Seattle Author Trevor J. Houser Releases "The Prumont Method," His Second Novel
Portland, OR, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A novel filled with gallows humor that’s representative of great creativity, The Prumont Method examines the phenomenon of gun massacres with pathos and profundity.” -Foreword, starred review
"The Prumont Method" is a darkly funny story capturing the wild last gasp of a family in retrograde against the backdrop of gun violence run amok in America.
Staring down the barrel of a crumbling career and imploding marriage, "math hobbyist" Roger Prumont, unwittingly creates a formula that might predict when and where the next mass shooting occurs. He hits the road (where he’s joined by his unimpressed daughter) to test whether the Method could actually save lives, except he might just be risking his own in the process.
Praise for the "The Prumont Method"
"This book is funny, sad, and weird in all the best ways. It's a unique take on our gun massacre culture—briskly paced and unflinchingly digging into big questions about heroism, helplessness, and holding it all together." -Tom McAllister, author of How to Be Safe
“Is it harder to predict the future or understand the past? Roger Prumont is many things—a tortured husband, a loving father, a failed marketer, an amateur bartender, an unorthodox mathematician—and The Prumont Method is a sad, lovely portrait of his struggle to make it all make sense. Read this book for its sideways humor and straight-on truth-telling.” -Karl Iagnemma, author of On the Nature of Human Romantic Interaction and The Expeditions
"Trevor J. Houser has the rare ability to deliver what very few authors can: a wholly unique, almost magical brand of storytelling that’s the perfect blend of concision, humor, pathos, beauty, and utter irreverence. If Jenny Offill and Salinger had teamed up to write a novel about such a dark and rich premise, it would’ve been The Prumont Method." -Glenn Rockowitz, author of Rodeo in Joliet and Cotton Teeth
“I’m not sure how Trevor Houser did it, but he found a way to talk about school shootings, failed marriages, abstract mathematicians, and middle-aged suicide in a way that is strangely heartwarming, relatable, and absolutely laugh-out-loud funny. The Prumont Method is buoyed by a meticulously crafted character and voice, and it unfolds in bite-sized sections of thoughts and musings that propel us toward a seat-clutching finale. I loved this book. And it has forever changed the way I will think about real estate agents named Kevin.” -Josh Denslow, author of Super Normal and Not Everyone is Special
About the Author
Trevor J. Houser lives with his family in Seattle. He has published stories in Zyzzyva, Story Quarterly and The Doctor TJ Eckleburg Review, among others. Three of his stories were nominated for the Pushcart Prize.
About the Press
Unsolicited Press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Unsolicited Press is based out of Portland, Oregon and focuses on the works of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher that doesn’t worry about profits as much as championing exceptional literature, we have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world. We’ve worked with emerging and award-winning authors such as Douglas Cole, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Tara Stillions Whitehead, Darci Schummer, and John W. Bateman. Learn more at unsolicitedpress.com.
"The Prumont Method" is available on August 15, 2023, as a paperback (240p.; 978-1-956692-49-5 and e-book (all major retailers). Retailers, schools, and libraries can order copies through Ingram. The author is open to speaking with the media, holding readings, and engaging in other author opportunities. Please contact Mindbuck Media to book the author.
