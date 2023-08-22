Lucy W. Kernodle’s Newly Released "God Hears You" is an Inspiring True Story of an Unexpected Experience That Carried a Powerful Message
“God Hears You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lucy W. Kernodle, is an engaging look into the author’s firsthand experience with being able to help a creature in distress with the aid of an angel.
Burlington, NC, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Hears You”: a delightful reminder of God’s closeness with all creatures. “God Hears You” is the creation of published author Lucy W. Kernodle, who lives in Burlington, North Carolina, where she and her husband raised five children. A loving grandmother of thirteen, she has been honored, for thirty years, to incorporate her love for children and with her past training of BSN, RN, as a patient-care volunteer for both adults and children in Hospice Care.
Kernodle shares, “Set on a pristine South Carolina beach, this true story is inspirational in its strong message especially for children.
“Lucy encounters a seagull in distress and prays for God’s help for its rescue. The ensuing trial of unbelievable surprises includes a faithful mate, other encouraging seagulls, and the sudden appearance of a strange woman. These all work together in an ending depicting her blessed assurance as she realizes with delight that God has truly heard her prayer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lucy W. Kernodle’s new book features vibrant artwork created by Laine N. Francis.
Kernodle shares in hopes of encouraging others in their spiritual walk to be on the lookout for opportunities to celebrate God’s goodness.
Consumers can purchase “God Hears You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Hears You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Categories